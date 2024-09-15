Banged Up Buccaneers Head to Detroit This Afternoon For A Playoff Rematch

By: Devin Sanguinett

Special to Sports Talk Florida

So, I’m sure we’re all very much aware of the injury report for the Buccaneers. And I’m sure you’re aware things do not look good. I won’t say they’re dire, yet, but losing the best player on defense certainly inches closer to that possibility. While there still a few questions regarding who will be healthy enough to play, most players seem pretty sure on whether or not they will be playing Sunday.

On the defensive front, we will thankfully be receiving some reinforcements. Logan Hall appears to be practicing and will be able to suit up for the game. Will Gholston also seems to be gearing up to play despite having a brace on his hand. And perhaps the biggest news of all, Zyon McCollum appeared in practice with a contact jersey. He entered concussion protocol for last game, but the fact that he seems to be taking normal practice reps is a sign that he should be good to go. Considering Mike Evans did in fact volunteer to play corner during Washington, having somebody who actually played the position will be nice.

Unfortunately, it is not all good news. Calijah Kancey will not be good to go. He has been questionable for a while and has still not practiced. Josh Hayes has also been a boot, so it’s unlikely he will be good to go. So, Tyler Funderburk will be suiting up for the game. Jordan Whitehead and Christian Izien will be the starting safeties on Sunday.

On offense, there is no good news. It was mostly saved from the injury bug that inflicted us week one. Well, God took care of our hubris there. Luke Goedeke is also in concussion protocol and will probably not be suiting up. Justin Skule has been taking reps there for that eventuality. This is a devastating blow as Goedeke is a quality right tackle and shut down Aidan Hutchinson last year. Liam Coen has already mentioned they will need to chip Hutchinson to make sure he can’t feast on Mayfield.

Want more from Devin? Click here, then follow him on Twitter.

BucsReport.com

For more on this and everything Buccaneers check back here hourly at BucsReport.com