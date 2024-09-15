Buccaneers vs. Lions Insights, Odds and Predictions with Carlos SME!!

As we gear up for an exhilarating Week 2 NFL showdown, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be facing off against the Detroit Lions. This matchup is set to take place at Ford Field on Sunday, September 15, at 1:00 p.m. EST. Fans can catch the action live on FOX. The standout players to watch are the Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield and the Lions’ dynamic receiver, Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Betting Lines and Odds

When it comes to the odds via DraftKings Sportsbook, here’s the breakdown:

Moneyline Odds: Buccaneers: +270 Lions: -340

Spread: Bucs +7 (-112) Lions -7 (-108)

Total Runs: Over/Under: 51 (Over -112/Under -108)



Buccaneers Recent Betting Trends

Performance

The Buccaneers have shown resilience, going 7-2 ATS as road underdogs last season. Their Week 1 performance against the Washington Commanders saw them cover the spread and secure a dominant victory.

Moneyline Stats

Tampa Bay has consistently proven to be a formidable underdog on the road, evidenced by their strong moneyline performance.

Total Games

The OVER has hit in the Buccaneers’ game this season, indicating a tendency for high-scoring encounters.

ATS (Against the Spread)

In the 2023 season, Tampa Bay excelled as road underdogs, going 7-2 ATS—a trend that continued in Week 1 of 2024.

Key Player Stats

Baker Mayfield leads the charge with impressive stats, having thrown four touchdowns and amassing 289 passing yards in Week 1. Keep an eye on Mike Evans and Chris Godwin as well, who will look to exploit Detroit’s secondary.

Lions Recent Betting Trends

Performance

The Lions have been reliable favorites, particularly at home, boasting a strong ATS record under head coach Dan Campbell.

Moneyline Stats

Detroit’s Week 1 victory against the Rams saw them cover the spread, bolstering their reputation as a solid home favorite.

Total Games

The UNDER hit in the Lions’ Week 1 game, a departure from last season’s trend of high-scoring matches.

ATS (Against the Spread)

Under Dan Campbell, Detroit is 38-17 ATS, marking them the best in the NFL in this regard. At home as favorites, they are 10-5 ATS.

Key Player Stats

Amon-Ra St. Brown is expected to bounce back after a quiet Week 1 performance. The Lions will need him to step up, especially given Buccaneers’ past defensive performances.

SME’s 3 Betting Insights

Run Line Value

Betting on the Lions to cover the run line at -7 can be valuable given their strong home performance record under Dan Campbell.

Total Runs Consideration

The total runs line is set at 51. Considering the Buccaneers’ tendency for high-scoring games, the OVER could be worth considering despite the Lions’ Week 1 UNDER.

Underdog Potential

The Buccaneers have shown they can perform as underdogs, especially on the road. Betting on them at +7 presents potential value, given their Week 1 success and Detroit’s secondary concerns.

Ultimately, this game has the potential to be a thrilling clash with both teams bringing their A-game. Use the insights provided to make informed betting decisions and enjoy the game!

About the Author: Carlos SME has an impeccable eye for the subtle nuances in sports betting. His strategic insights have guided many to profitable ventures. Simply put, SME ‘Gets IT’—the 2024 sports betting landscape, noting the delicate balance between key plays and the final score. Follow him for more expert analysis and betting tips.

