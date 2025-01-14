“Black Bart” Harris: WWE Legend Falls In Final Round, Dies At 76

RANT SPORTS = The wrestling community is mourning the death of Richard Harris, known to fans as Black Bart, who passed away at the age of 76 after a brave three-year battle with cancer.

Harris was a prominent figure in the wrestling world, and in 2022, he received the devastating news that he had stage 4 colon cancer. Despite his determination to fight the illness, he made the difficult decision to stop chemotherapy in December 2024 when his insurance coverage ran out, a choice fully supported by his wife, Linda.

Linda Harris shared the sad news on Facebook: “You might know him as Black Bart, but to me, he was my husband Ricky. He left us this morning. He was pronounced at 5:26 this morning. He is Resting In Peace.”

Harris wrestled for over 25 years, starting in 1975. People loved his tough character as he performed in local events and briefly in more prominent places like WWE and WCW. Though he never won a big title in WWE, people remembered him for helping others.

One of the wrestlers he coached, John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL), wrote online: “Black Bart took me under his wing and taught me how to be a professional wrestler. We were tag champs in Texas—but we were also just buddies. Bart meant the world to me. I love you, big brother. RIP.” JBL now works as a WWE commentator and Hall of Famer, often thanking Harris for guiding him early on.

Dustin Rhodes, the son of legendary wrestler Dusty Rhodes, shared his thoughts on Black Bart, saying that he learned a lot from him during his younger days and had a deep affection for him. He expressed that Black Bart will be fondly remembered and missed.

Harris wrestled with many promotions like Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling and Championship Wrestling from Florida, facing off against notable individuals like Kevin Von Erich. Later on, he focused on training new wrestlers and made an important mark in the sport.

In December, when Linda talked about why they chose not to continue treatment, she said, “He feels that [chemotherapy] is doing more damage than good, and I have to back him up on that. He is completely in God’s hands now.” This brave decision showed his strength as he faced his last moments.

Many from the wrestling community are sharing their tributes, honoring a person who showed strength and friendship. Black Bart’s memory as a wrestler, mentor, and loving husband will live on in many ways.

