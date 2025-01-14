Sunshine State Conference players of the week including some local players.

Men’s Basketball Player of the Week

Josh Ward, Palm Beach Atlantic

Junior – Guard – Memphis, Tennessee – 2nd SSC Weekly Award

Ward played a crucial part in Palm Beach Atlantic’s wins over No. 1 Nova Southeastern and Eckerd last week. The Memphis native began the week with 13 points and a game-high 11 assists in PBA’s 87-84 upset victory over top-ranked NSU. Ward also gave the Sailfish six rebounds and a pair of steals in the victory. Against Eckerd, the junior scored a game-high 20 points and dished a game-high six assists in a 76-61 PBA win. Ward totaled 33 points last week by shooting 45% from the field (14-31), 38% from behind the arc (3-8), and 50% from the free-throw line (2-4). Ward averaged 16.5 points, 8.0 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.5 steals while playing 36.0 minutes per game. With the play of Ward, PBA earned its first over a top-ranked team in program history and its first victory over NSU since February 2020.

Men’s Basketball Defensive Player of the Week

Sergey Grishaev, Rollins

Senior – Forward – St. Petersburg, Russia – 2nd SSC Weekly Award

Grishaev posted 10 blocks and four steals as Rollins went 1-1 in SSC play. The Russian totaled a career-high seven blocks, along with one steal and two defensive rebounds, in a 72-70 win against Saint Leo. The senior forward followed with three blocks, three steals, and four defensive rebounds in a 97-85 loss to Lynn. Offensively, Grishaev scored 29 points with a .530 field goal percentage. He also provided the Tars with seven assists and a pair of offensive rebounds.

Women’s Basketball Player of the Week

Chance Bucher, Eckerd

Senior – Guard – Half Moon Bay, California – 3rd SSC Weekly Award

Bucher averaged an 18-point / 10-rebound double-double as Eckerd went 1-1 in SSC play. In a 68-64 loss to No. 19 Tampa, the senior guard tallied 21 points and nine rebounds, both game highs. She also provided the Tritons with two assists and a steal in the loss. Bucher helped Eckerd bounce back with a 63-54 road win over Palm Beach Atlantic following her 15-point / 11-rebound double-double. The Half Moon Bay, California native also had two assists, two blocks, and a steal in the victory. Bucher totaled 36 points by shooting 34% from the field (10-29), 32% from behind the arc (6-19), and 83% from the free-throw line (10-12).

Women’s Basketball Defensive Player of the Week

Anye Staton, Embry-Riddle

Sophomore – Forward – Easton, Pennsylvania

Staton led Embry-Riddle defensively in wins at Florida Southern and against No. 19. Tampa. In a 66-62 win at FSC, the Easton, Pennsylvania native registered a block, steal, and five defensive rebounds. In the 64-63 upset victory against Tampa, Staton tallied two steals, a block, and three defensive rebounds. With the play of Staton, ERAU held both FSC and Tampa under their season scoring averages. Offensively, the sophomore totaled 20 points, including the game-winner against UTampa, 10 assists, and four offensive rebounds.

Men’s Swimmer of the Week

Rafael Ponce De Leon, Tampa

Graduate Student – Lima, Peru

Ponce De Leon guided Tampa to a dual meet win over No. 7 Wingate following two individual golds and a relay win. The Peruvian secured wins in the 200 Free (1:37.41) and 100 Free (45.16) in NCAA DII B Standard qualifying times. In relays, Ponce De Leon helped the 200 Free Relay (1:23.25) to a victory while finishing second with the 400 Free Relay (3:01.17).

Women’s Swimmer of the Week

Claire Gass, Nova Southeastern

Senior – Celina, Ohio

Gass led Nova Southeastern to a dual meet win over Indian River State following two individual golds and a relay win. The Celina, Ohio native secured wins in the 200 Breaststroke (2:20.53) and 100 Breaststroke (1:02.60), with the 100 Breaststroke surpassing the NCAA DII B Standard qualifying time. In relays, Gass helped the 200 Medley Relay (1:41.99) to a victory with an NCAA DII provisional championship qualifying time.