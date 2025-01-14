Buccaneers 2025 Draft Position Revealed Following Playoff Loss To Washington

By – Bucs Report – Special to Sports Talk Florida

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 2024 campaign came to a close on Sunday night, as they fell to the Washington Commanders 23-20 in a thrilling primetime matchup. With their season now in the rearview mirror, the Buccaneers can shift their focus to the upcoming offseason, including free agency and the NFL Draft. Following the conclusion of the wild-card round, Tampa Bay’s draft position has been solidified, giving the team a clear direction as they look to rebuild and retool for the 2025 season.

According to NFL.com, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have secured the 19th overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft. Despite sharing identical records and strength of schedules with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos, the Buccaneers will select ahead of both teams in the draft order.

The Buccaneers have a plethora of options to consider with the 19th overall pick. One pressing need is an inside linebacker, as K.J. Britt and J.J. Russell, while showing promise, didn’t quite demonstrate starting-caliber performance this season. Additionally, the team may target an edge rusher to bolster their pass rush, which was a significant weakness in 2024. Furthermore, with Chris Godwin returning from injury and Mike Evans entering the final year of his contract, drafting a wide receiver could also be a viable option, providing depth and potential long-term stability at the position.

With their playoff run coming to a close, the Buccaneers will now shift their focus to addressing key needs through both free agency and the draft. The offseason planning process has officially begun, as the team looks to retool and strengthen its roster for the 2025 season.

For more on this and everything Buccaneers check back here hourly at BucsReport.com