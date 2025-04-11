On this edition of the Dan Sileo Show he sat down with Bruce Arians the former head coach of the Tampa Bay Bucs. After guiding the Bucs to a Super Bowl 55 win with the Tom Brady he left the head coaching ranks. He turned the head coaching job to his handpicked successor Todd Bowles.

Arians remains with Tampa Bay serving as the senior advisor to General Manager Jason Licht and helps in everything from the draft to whatever is needed by the front office or coaching staff.

Arians is a huge fan of quarterback Baker Mayfield and feels the Bucs don’t get the respect, he feels they have earned with a Super Bowl win and four straight NFC South Division titles. In his conversation with Sileo he was very clear that he felt that Tampa Bay was a true contender for the NFC title with the defending Super Bowl Champion Eagles.

He also made it clear that the Bucs want a shot at Philly in the playoffs and clearly the former head coach has not lost any of his confidence.

THE ARIANS FILES:

Bruce Arians, born on October 3, 1952, in Paterson, New Jersey, is a prominent figure in American football. He is known for his extensive career as both a coach and executive in the NFL. Arians played college football as a quarterback at Virginia Tech, where he set records for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback.

His coaching career spans decades, starting with college teams before transitioning to the NFL. Arians served as an assistant coach for several teams, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he won two Super Bowl titles as an offensive coordinator. He later became the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals (2013–2017) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2019–2021)

Arians has had a remarkable Super Bowl journey. He won his first Super Bowl as a head coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021, leading the team to a dominant 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. This achievement made him the oldest head coach to win a Super Bowl at the age of 68.

Before this, Arians had already been part of Super Bowl-winning teams as an assistant coach. He won two Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers—one as a wide receivers coach in 2005 and another as an offensive coordinator in 2008. His leadership and “No risk-it, no biscuit” philosophy have left a lasting impact on the NFL.

Arians is widely recognized as a “quarterback whisperer” due to his remarkable ability to develop and work with quarterbacks throughout his coaching career. He has mentored legendary players like Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger, Andrew Luck, Carson Palmer, and Tom Brady.