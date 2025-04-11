Gulfstream Park: Let’em Run Picks Late Pick 5

We are back at Gulfstream Park

As the Kentucky Derby prep season heats up, we’re heading back to familiar turf at Gulfstream Park for an exciting Late Pick 5 on Saturday, April 12. Post time for Race 6 is set for 3:30 p.m. EST, and the sequence runs through Race 10, featuring a great mix of turf and dirt action with plenty of betting opportunities.

Let’s dive into the races and give you the horses to watch — and a few sharp plays along the way.

Be sure to tune in tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Capital Sports Network for our “One Horse Wonder” segment, and catch us again Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET for updated analysis after scratches and changes!

Race 6 — 3:30 p.m. EST

1 1/16 Miles, Turf — Maiden Special Weight $55,000

A well-matched group kicks off the sequence.

#2 Restless Dreamer (5-2)

The most consistent runner in the field. She’s been keeping stronger company and is primed to fire off a sharp 3/23 workout. Paco Lopez knows her well and a clean start could make the difference.

The most consistent runner in the field. She’s been keeping stronger company and is primed to fire off a sharp 3/23 workout. Paco Lopez knows her well and a clean start could make the difference. #1 Counterintelligence (GB) (4-1)

Trainer Chad Brown switches to blinkers and draws the rail, both positives. She showed strong late kick last time from a wide post and could improve sharply here under Gonzalez.

Trainer Chad Brown switches to blinkers and draws the rail, both positives. She showed strong late kick last time from a wide post and could improve sharply here under Gonzalez. #7 Royalty Rate (7-2)

Another well-bred newcomer from Chad Brown’s barn. Edgar Zayas picks up the mount, and this runner should handle both the turf and distance well. Respect the connections.

Race 7 — 4:02 p.m. EST

6 Furlongs, Dirt — Claiming $12,500 N2L

This race is all about speed, class drops, and sharp trainer angles.

#2 Slew Diva (6-1)

Lone speed in the race and dropping in class. She’s the clear best bet to hit the board and might just go all the way.

Lone speed in the race and dropping in class. She’s the clear and might just go all the way. #7 New Diamond (2-1)

Hot trainer Victor Barboza is 31% with horses first off the claim. Add Paco Lopez, and the combo clicks at a strong 30%. Dangerous player.

Hot trainer Victor Barboza is 31% with horses first off the claim. Add Paco Lopez, and the combo clicks at a strong 30%. Dangerous player. #5 Grand Golden Rod (6-1)

Drops in class and gets the services of the red-hot Vasquez. Expect a big late move.

Race 8 — 4:34 p.m. EST

7½ Furlongs, Turf — Optional Claiming $62,000

A competitive turf contest with several live runners.

#4 Golden Canary (6-1)

Shipping in from Santa Anita after solid runs at Woodbine. Mark Casse has had her working steadily at Palmetto since February. Ready to fire.

Shipping in from Santa Anita after solid runs at Woodbine. Mark Casse has had her working steadily at Palmetto since February. Ready to fire. #9 Risk Threshold (4-1)

Pace factor dropping into a softer spot. Second off the layoff, speed figures fit, and Jose Ruiz gets the call for Chad Brown. Key player.

Pace factor dropping into a softer spot. Second off the layoff, speed figures fit, and Jose Ruiz gets the call for Chad Brown. Play: Consider a 4-6-9 Exacta Box here for strong value potential.

Race 9 — 5:06 p.m. EST

1 Mile, Dirt — Optional Claiming $25,000 / N1X

A wide-open affair loaded with high-profile connections.

#2 Who’s the King (6-1)

Paco Lopez reunites with this colt, and they’re a dangerous duo for trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. Look for an aggressive ride from the front.

Paco Lopez reunites with this colt, and they’re a dangerous duo for trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. Look for an aggressive ride from the front. #4 Catalytic (9-5)

Saffie Joseph’s other runner has been knocking on the door with three straight runner-up finishes. Adds apprentice Micah Husbands and weight relief. Major player.

Saffie Joseph’s other runner has been knocking on the door with three straight runner-up finishes. Adds apprentice Micah Husbands and weight relief. Major player. #3 Captain Danny (Chi) (9-2)

Chilean import was rolling late in his U.S. debut. Should improve second time out with Jaramillo aboard for Barboza.

Note: For an Optional Claiming race, this field is stacked with top trainers like Saffie Joseph Jr., Victor Barboza, and more.

Race 10 — 5:36 p.m. EST

7½ Furlongs, Turf — Maiden Special Weight $55,000

Closing out the sequence with another tricky maiden event on the lawn.

#6 Magic Pathway (5-2)

Blew up the speed figures stretching out last time. Trainer Michael Trombetta teams up with Paco Lopez, and they win 32% together. Expect more improvement.

Blew up the speed figures stretching out last time. Trainer Michael Trombetta teams up with Paco Lopez, and they win 32% together. Expect more improvement. #4 Insubordination (Ire) (7-2)

Speed and class relief here for trainer George Weaver. Edgar Zayas takes the reins, and the shorter trip should suit him well.

Speed and class relief here for trainer George Weaver. Edgar Zayas takes the reins, and the shorter trip should suit him well. #8 Benny the Waiter (2-1)

Second-time Lasix and strong turf breeding make this Irish-bred a serious contender. Look for a sharp run under Jaramillo.

Most likely race in the sequence to see the favorites hit the board.

Final Word

We’re excited to be back at Gulfstream Park, and this Late Pick 5 sequence offers great betting value with plenty of live longshots and trusted connections. Keep an eye on weather updates and scratches, and be sure to join us tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Capital Sports Network for our full “One Horse Wonder” breakdown.

Don’t forget: We’ll also be back on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET for live updates on all the changes and late info for Gulfstream and beyond.

The road to the Kentucky Derby continues, and Let’em Run is here to help you cash tickets every step of the way!