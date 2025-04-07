Let’em Run: Near misses at Aqueduct Park on tough afternoon

Let’em Run: Review of 4/5/25 at Aqueduct & a Look Ahead to Gulfstream Park and the Derby Picture

Last Saturday’s shift to Aqueduct for our Let’em Run picks turned out to be an unpredictable rollercoaster. We were looking to shake things up and get ahead of the curve by focusing on New York racing and the major Kentucky Derby prep races, and while there were bright spots, we found ourselves battling some tough beats.

Ballerina d’Oro Shines at Aqueduct

The highlight of the day came early in Race 9, when Ballerina d’Oro delivered exactly as expected in The Gazelle Stakes (G3). Chad Brown’s filly, piloted by Dylan Davis, proved she’s the real deal, closing strong to secure her spot in the Kentucky Oaks field on May 2nd at Churchill Downs. She paid $3.40 to win, and while it wasn’t a blockbuster payout, it gave us a solid anchor to the day and some momentum heading into the bigger races.

Close Calls and Tough Beats

Unfortunately, as the card went on, we found ourselves mired in a string of close calls. Second- and third-place finishes became the frustrating theme of the afternoon. In The Carter Stakes (G2), and later in The Excelsior, our selections were right there at the wire but just couldn’t get their noses in front. That’s racing.

The biggest disappointment came in The Wood Memorial Stakes (G2). While we had eyes on Passion Rules, hoping to pull off a victory, it was the California invader, Rodriguez, who stole the show and punched his ticket to Louisville for the Kentucky Derby. Passion Rules, however, fought hard and managed a third-place finish, rewarding backers with a decent $6.80 to show. Not a bad consolation, but we were hoping for a bigger payoff.

All Eyes on the Blue Grass Stakes

Now, all eyes turn to Keeneland for one of the final major Derby preps — The Blue Grass Stakes, rescheduled to Tuesday night, April 8th, due to weather. It’s a critical race, with Derby dreams hanging in the balance. We’re liking #5 East Avenue as our win bet. The colt’s recent workouts have been sharp, and the addition of blinkers should help sharpen his focus out of the gate. Don’t overlook this one — East Avenue could make a big statement under the lights at Keeneland.

Gulfstream Park on Deck: Late Pick 5 Preview

Looking ahead to next weekend, we’re heading back to familiar territory: Gulfstream Park. The late Pick 5, covering races 6 through 10, will be our focus. Expect a strong mix of turf racing, including three quality grass events that should offer some great betting value. Our analysis will dig deep into pace scenarios, rider changes, and potential weather impacts to give you the best shot at cashing tickets.

As always, don’t miss our One Horse Wonder segment, airing Thursday, April 10th at 8 p.m. EST on Capital Sports Network. We’ll highlight our top single for the sequence, and preview the key storylines heading into the weekend.

Stay tuned, keep your tickets handy, and let’s finish this Derby prep season strong!