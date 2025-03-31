Süper Lig: Who are Most Carded Teams?

Currently, the team with the most cards in Süper Lig is Hatayspor. Hatayspor leads the chart with 79 yellow cards and 4 red cards

Most Carded Teams in Süper Lig: 2025 Current Status

The Trendyol Süper Lig continues with the 29th week after the international break, and the race for the championship is intensifying. The excitement in the league is not only among the teams competing for the top spot but also among those battling for European cup spots and survival. However, one of the most striking statistics in Süper Lig is related to the level of discipline of the teams.

The teams with the most cards in the league have been revealed, and these cards provide important insights into the teams’ defensive strategies and playing styles. Here are the teams in Süper Lig with the most yellow and red cards and their card statistics.

Currently, the team with the most cards in Süper Lig is Hatayspor. Hatayspor leads the chart with 79 yellow cards and 4 red cards. This high card count reflects the team’s aggressive playing style and intense defense against their opponents. Hatayspor’s tough approach towards opponents often catches the attention of referees, leading to an increase in their card tally.

In second place is Sivasspor. Sivasspor has accumulated 62 yellow cards and 8 red cards, which is quite impressive. The team frequently resorts to fouling to stop their opponents, leading to both yellow and red cards. Sivasspor’s disciplined defensive play can sometimes make it harder for them to build up their own offense.

The third place belongs to Konyaspor, with 73 yellow cards and 3 red cards. Konyaspor is known for its combative style, often making aggressive tackles against their opponents. However, this aggression can sometimes lead to negative results, as many of these challenges are penalized by referees.

Gaziantep FK follows in fourth place with 71 yellow cards and 3 red cards. Gaziantep frequently uses fouls to disrupt the pace of the game and break their opponent’s rhythm. This strategy makes them more aggressive in possession but also leads to an increase in their card count.

Eyüpspor also has 71 yellow cards and 3 red cards, mirroring Gaziantep’s performance. Eyüpspor sometimes loses its sense of discipline on the field, using a tough playing style to challenge their opponents, which leads to more cards.

On the other hand, Başakşehir (64 yellow cards, 4 red cards) and Rizespor (63 yellow cards, 4 red cards) also stand out with high card numbers. Başakşehir is known for their tough defensive tactics, while Rizespor sometimes plays with more aggression, resulting in a higher card count.

Kayserispor (61 yellow cards, 5 red cards) is another team that struggles with ball control and uses an aggressive playing style to pressure opponents. Alanyaspor (70 yellow cards, 2 red cards), while more offensive in nature, sometimes picks up cards due to defensive struggles.

Galatasaray (65 yellow cards, 2 red cards) and Kasımpaşa (59 yellow cards, 3 red cards) are also among the teams with the most cards in the league. These teams often make interventions to disrupt the flow of the game, which can sometimes lead to card penalties from the referees.

Samsunspor (61 yellow cards, 2 red cards), Trabzonspor (58 yellow cards, 2 red cards), and Göztepe (53 yellow cards, 3 red cards) are also listed among the top teams for most cards. These teams tend to play more aggressively, resulting in penalties from referees.

Finally, Adana Demirspor (54 yellow cards, 2 red cards) and Bodrum FK (47 yellow cards, 4 red cards) are teams with lower card numbers but still occasionally commit fouls that result in cards.

Fenerbahçe (58 yellow cards, 0 red cards) stands out as the team with the fewest red cards. Fenerbahçe is known for its disciplined playing style, making careful interventions to avoid penalties.

These card statistics in Süper Lig reveal a lot about the teams’ playing styles, defensive strategies, and how they interact with referees. Teams that accumulate a higher number of cards may need to reassess their approach to discipline, as a reduction in cards could improve their overall performance.

