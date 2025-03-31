Tappan Street, Sandman help Let’em Run redeem weekend

Tappan Street won the Florida Derby for Let’em Run

Let’em Run Review: Derby Dreams Taking Shape For Tappan Street, Sandman

As Yogi Berra once said, “It looks like déjà vu all over again.” And that couldn’t have been more true for our weekend picks, where we once again nailed the winners of both the Florida Derby (Tappan Street) and the Arkansas Derby (Sandman). With Kentucky Derby hopefuls battling for their place in the starting gate on the first Saturday in May, every performance carried extra weight—and we had front-row seats to the action.

At Gulfstream Park, the Late Pick 5 started off with some near-misses. In Races 10 through 13, we hit the board with two second-place and two third-place finishes, proving we were on the right track but just short of the winner’s circle. However, when the Florida Derby came around, we had the trifecta locked in, with our top pick Tappan Street getting the job done in style. The Brad Cox-trained colt showed impressive late speed, surging past rivals and paying out $6.80 for the win.

Meanwhile, over at Oaklawn Park, the Arkansas Derby delivered another thrilling finish. Our top selection, Sandman, lived up to his name, putting the field to sleep with a powerful closing kick. The $9.40 payout rewarded those who backed him, and we also had Coal Battle, who rounded out the trifecta in third place. It was another successful weekend of handicapping, setting the stage for the final stretch of Kentucky Derby prep races.

Looking Ahead: Three Major Derby Preps on April 5th

Next Saturday, the Derby trail heats up with three high-stakes prep races, each offering 100 points to the winner—essentially making them “win and you’re in” events for the Run for the Roses.

First, on the West Coast, the Santa Anita Derby will see a field of eight contenders battle for supremacy. The headliners? Journalism and Citizen Bull, two colts with impressive resumes looking to punch their ticket to Churchill Downs. Santa Anita has historically produced top-tier Derby contenders, and this year should be no different.

Back on the East Coast, the Wood Memorial at Aqueduct promises to be a showdown with 12 strong runners. Among them, Captain Cook, Rodriquez, and Omaha Omaha stand out as ones to watch. This race has a history of producing longshots that make noise in the Derby, so expect plenty of betting value.

Finally, at Keeneland, the Bluegrass Stakes will see a smaller but competitive field of seven vying for their Derby spot. Keeneland’s deep stretch often leads to dramatic finishes, making this race a must-watch.

As we gear up for another weekend of elite racing, be sure to tune into our “One Horse Wonders” podcast on Thursday at 8 PM for in-depth analysis and our best bets. With the Derby picture becoming clearer, the next few weeks will be crucial—so Let‘em run!