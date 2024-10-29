Buccaneers Bowles Shoulders Most of the Blame in Loss to Falcons

By – Devin Sanguinet

So Buccaneers fans, I guess I should start with this as people are probably wondering my thoughts on it. Do I think Bowles should be fired right now? No, and I do not think he will be fired in season.

That being said, with where this defense is trending, he should absolutely be on the hot seat and gone when the season ends. I don’t believe in firing a head coach in season when you have the chance to make the playoffs. Doesn’t help you at all unless your HC is Hugh Jackson levels of bad. Bowles deserves all the blame being heaped onto him today. I also think some should then be placed onto Baker.

To start with the more unconventional side, we need to talk about Baker. I love the guy and think he brings a lot of energy. With that said, his recent turnovers in games have been killer. He just keeps playing heroball and forcing the ball into places that aren’t open. He has at least two turnovers the past three games and it has cost the team. The Bucs defense was actually looking stout to start the half. If the offense doesn’t shoot itself in the foot with turnovers, they can win the game. With that said, if you want to talk about giving the ball to the Falcons in bad field position.

What in the absolute fuck was that fake punt call? As the broadcast accurately pointed out, the fake punt was the worst decision to do. If you really want to go for it, which is not even necessary with how much time is left, just keep the damn offense out there.

To focus on positives for the offense, Cade Otton and Bucky Irving have been balling the last few games. The run game as a whole looks really strong (assuming Rachaad White can hold onto the football). The o-line also looks really good and didn’t allow a sack (may be more to do with the Falcons terrible pass rush). The Buccaneers were missing WR1 and WR2 and honestly didn’t look like it.

Ok, let’s get onto the defense. Keep Lavonte, Zyon McCollum, Antoine Winfield, and Christian Izien safe. Everyone else do windsprints or get the hell out. Those guys looked like the only ones who wanted to play. Izien on his own managed to save several plays on defense. Winfield nearly caused another fumble on the goal line (I do think it was too close to overturn). The defense in the first half was some of the worst stuff I have seen from a Bowles’ unit in a long time. The only thing that could stop the Falcons was themselves. They forced on punt the first half and decided that was enough. Second half was a lot better, but couldn’t stop Kirk Cousins scrambling. Yes, Kirk Cousins scrambling. Britt as always was complete garbage, nothing new there.

This team is absolutely primed to do exactly what they did in 2023. Lose to good teams, go down below .500, and then stat pad against terrible teams to go on a streak. Here’s the difference though, I don’t think Jason Licht tolerates that again. The other difference is that the division actually has a real contender. Can’t just skate by with the Falcons going up 4-0 in division. Bowles can still potentially save his job, but that requires the defense to at least become mediocre, which it isn’t even close to right now. If the Buccaneers lose any games after the bye, then Bowles doesn’t survive.

