Buccaneers’ Canales Talks QB Battle

By- Bucs Report – Special to Sports Talk Florida

Tampa Bay Buccaneers newly hired offensive coordinator Dave Canales has two jobs to do right out of the gate. Install a new offensive scheme and pick a winner in the quarterback competition between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask.

“Let’s make new mistakes. Let’s find new mistakes to make,” Canales stated. “You’re not just going to slam a guy … because you make a mistake.”

With Canales, it’s more than just X’s and O’s. It’s about building a culture and performing within said culture. His approach style of making mistakes and trusting the system and process is in part what helped him turn Geno Smith’s career around. The Buccaneers hope he can do that for one if not both quarterbacks heading into the 2023 season.

You can watch the “2 B’s in a Pod” podcast episode below. Make sure you subscribe to their channel while there.