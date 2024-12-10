Buccaneers Mayfield Talks Team’s Biggest Advantage To Making The Playoffs

Bucs Report – Special to Sports Talk Florida

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aerial attack, led by quarterback Baker Mayfield, struggled to find its rhythm against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14. Fortunately, the team’s robust running game came to the rescue.

Rachaad White and Sean Tucker shouldered the load, stepping up in the absence of Bucky Irving, who left the game early due to injury. The dynamic duo propelled the Buccaneers to a convincing 28-13 victory, extending their winning streak to three games.

The Buccaneers have achieved a remarkable milestone, rushing for over 150 yards in three consecutive games – a feat they haven’t accomplished since 1986, nearly four decades ago. The key to this success lies in Liam Coen’s clever scheme, which is perfectly complemented by the team’s trio of talented running backs. Each back brings their own distinct style to the table, making them a formidable force. Quarterback Baker Mayfield and the rest of the team are well aware of the importance of this potent ground game, particularly during this critical time of year.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media about this following the team’s 28-13 win over the Raiders.

“Rachaad played his tail off, and mentality-wise, some of the runs he was doing – that’s what we need in December,” Mayfield said via AtoZ Sports. “He was physical, he did everything for us today… It’s a luxury that we are pretty lucky to have. Not many teams have three guys that you kind of just can plug and play. They are all different backs and good at their own thing.

Mayfield continued,

“But having Sean come in there and add some physical runs in the gap game and be able to bounce the ball and create an explosive – that was huge for us.”

The Buccaneers boast a rare triple threat in their backfield, joining the Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders as the only teams with three running backs who have each rushed for at least 236 yards this season. However, the Bucs stand out from the pack with their top three backs combining for an impressive 1,480 rushing yards and a staggering 5.1 yards per carry – a feat unmatched by any other team in the NFL.

This resurgence in the running game has been a welcome relief for an offense that has struggled to find its footing on the ground in recent years. The added dimension has also helped the unit overcome key injuries, making them a more formidable force.

Looking ahead, the Bucs will face a stiff test against the Los Angeles Chargers’ run defense in Week 15, but their subsequent matchups against the Dallas Cowboys, Carolina Panthers, and New Orleans Saints – teams that rank near the bottom of the league in rushing defense – present a tantalizing opportunity to exploit their weaknesses. With their unique advantage, the Buccaneers are poised to make a strong push for another NFC South title and playoff berth, provided they can maintain their current level of performance.

