The A’s and Rays will play this season in minor league parks and it might not be bad

RANT SPORTS – Major League Baseball announced Monday that the Tampa Bay Rays opener with Colorado would be March 28th. The league needed one extra day to make sure Steinbrenner Field. would be ready for MLB baseball.

The Rays will be playing in Tampa due to hurricane Milton who destroyed the roof of Tropicana Field making it unplayable. As for the A’s they have left Oakland and will be in Sacramento for a few years. So both teams will be playing minor league parks in 2025 and in the Rays case possibly longer than expected.

Meanwhile, 3000 miles west the A’s will play their opener

The A’s will open the 2025 season against the Mariners in Seattle on Thursday, March 27, before playing host to the Chicago Cubs in their inaugural game in West Sacramento at Sutter Health Park on March 31. The Athletics will be playing in Sacramento for the next three seasons until their new Las Vegas home is ready.

Playing in smaller parks might not be bad for the Rays and A’s

In 2024, the average attendance dropped to 16,515 from the previous year’s 17,781. With Steinbrenner Field in Tampa seating nearly 12,000, the Rays could potentially sell out every home game. Meanwhile, the Oakland A’s had an average attendance of 11,500, nearing the 14,000-seat capacity of Sutter Health Park.

Not a bad seat in the park

Most Major League ballparks charge a premium for seats near the field, but Rays and A’s fans have the opportunity to watch the game’s stars from a close distance. Single-game tickets are available to the general public through the MLB Ballpark app and at RaysBaseball.com. Moreover, $10 tickets are offered for every home game in 2024.

A more excited fan base could be a good thing

Approximately 36% of the Rays’ fan base is from Tampa and Hillsborough County, and the convenience of not having to cross a bridge, coupled with easy access to Steinbrenner Field, is anticipated to significantly increase interest in Rays games. In comparison, the Tampa Bay Lightning who sell out every home game have estimated that about 60-70% of their fan base comes from Tampa and Hillsborough County.

The Sacramento Kings have proven that city loves sports having sold out every home game last season. That bodes well for the A’s who are likely to benefit from the sports crazy northern California market.

The weather is a concern for both teams

In the summertime, Florida’s rainy and humid weather has led to significant changes in the Rays’ 2025 schedule. The team will now play 47 of their first 59 games at home, followed by 69 of their last 103 games on the road.

While not as rainy as Tampa in Sacramento’s summer heat can be extreme, and the artificial turf at Sutter Health Park could magnify the impact of the heat on players. This could lead to player health and safety concerns

One final concern is if either the Rays or the A’s make the playoffs MLB has not said as of yet if they would be able to play any home dates. That could be a big factor for both fan bases and the teams should the postseason become a reality.