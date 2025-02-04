Buccaneers Mayfield Weighs in on New OC and Coen’s Departure

By – Bucs Reports – Special to Sports Talk Florida

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were caught off guard and frustrated when offensive coordinator Liam Coen abruptly departed to become the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, the team swiftly regrouped and promoted Josh Grizzard, their pass game coordinator for the previous season, to fill the vacant role.

At the Pro Bowl, Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield shed light on the team’s approach to its offense, indicating that Tampa Bay will maintain continuity by keeping things in-house.

“I mean for me, it was, ‘How can we make it somewhat — that continuity is safe with the guys? How can we make sure that we’re actually taking a step forward and not a step back, having to restart again?’ Every season’s different, but having the continuity within the same system and keeping a lot of the same pieces is really, really important.” Mayfield said to ESPN’s Jenna Laine.

Although Baker Mayfield inked a three-year deal last March, the Buccaneers could potentially reassess their commitment to the 29-year-old quarterback and head coach Todd Bowles after the 2025 season if the team fails to secure a playoff victory in January 2026. Conversely, if Mayfield flourishes under new coordinator Josh Grizzard, he may position himself for another contract extension and salary bump from the Bucs.

