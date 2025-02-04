For Super Bowl Workers Big Game Little Pay

The NFL’s party depends on volunteers and low wage workers.

So, you want to work during the Super Bowl at the New Orleans stadium helping to build the stage for the halftime show? A show featuring a prominent artist that brings in millions of dollars because it is sponsored and is produced by a major production company. All you had to do is find a job application, fill it out and hope you get called to build and break down the set. The ad read like this. The New Orleans Super Bowl organizers wanted people for a temporary job for about eight days for work during the Super Bowl lead up and actual game. Field Team Members will be tasked with moving and assembling the large rolling stage carts and other scenic elements on and off the field for the Halftime Show. The compensation rate for this position is $12.00 per hour for all rehearsals and Super Bowl Sunday. Ever since Peter Ueberroth and the 1984 Los Angeles Summer Olympic backers came up with a plan to save costs by getting volunteers to be part of the team, sports organizers have been getting away without paying people for big sports events. The NFL is no exception.

In 2016, for the Super Bowl 50 halftime show in Santa Clara, California production managers recruited volunteers for the field crew work with no pay. But the NFL was shamed into paying the 500 or so workers after a KGO television news report aired. The league apparently got away using volunteers in 2021 during the Tampa Super Bowl. The league got stung in 2022 after it was reported that the league was not paying dancers for the Inglewood, California halftime show. Eventually the dancers received $15 an hour for work. It may be the Big Game but the NFL doesn’t want to pay the little people.

Kendrick Lamar is the halftime performer