Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Looks to Push Team to the “Next Level” and that’s an NFL Elite Team.

By – Bucs Report – Special to Sports Talk Florida

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to win their fourth consecutive division title in 2024 led by quarterback Baker Mayfield. While many of the sports books and “experts” don’t have the Pewter Pirates winning the division in 2024, Mayfield is ready to push this team to the next level.

In a recent interview, Mayfield spoke to this.

Via ESPN,

“Obviously last year was a lot of trying to learn the system on the fly, get to know teammates as well, balancing that performance versus getting to know everybody and trying to be a leader. But now, going through it, obviously you have some new faces here, but going through a year with these guys, trying to be more in command. I am vocal, but most of the time I’m only vocal when I need to be. I’m kind of a ‘lead by example’ type guy. So really now it’s taking the next step in the vocal aspect, getting everybody on the same page.”

Mayfield’s last few year’s have been a helluva story. Being traded, waived, left unsigned, then finally landing on Tampa only to lead them to a division title AND get that big contract. But Mayfield doesn’t appear to be getting complacent or comfortable.

“You never want to feel comfortable. Yeah, is it great that I know I’m going to be here for the next couple of years?” Mayfield continued.” Of course. It means I get to settle in here, be myself even more so and push these guys to the next level. It’s a good feeling.”

Mayfield and the Buccaneers look to prove the experts wrong starting September 8th at home against the Washington Commanders. You know, at Mayfield’s new home, Raymond James Stadium.

