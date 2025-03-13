Buccaneers Re-Sign OLB Anthony Nelson

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are re-signing outside linebacker Anthony Nelson to a two-year deal worth up to $12 million dollars.

Via ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler,

“Pass rusher Anthony Nelson back to the #Bucs at two years and $10M with a max of $12M, per source.

Versatile defender back with Todd Bowles.”

Anthony Nelson was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 4th round (107th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Nelson notched his first career sack in Week 16 of the 2020 season, tackling David Blough in a 47-7 rout of the Detroit Lions. That season, he helped the Buccaneers secure a Super Bowl LV championship, contributing four solo tackles in the postseason, including one in the Super Bowl.

Anthony Nelson’s Career Stats

Total tackles: 174 Sacks: 18.5 Forced fumbles: 5 Fumble recoveries: 3 Pass deflections: 5

