Buccaneers GM Talks Importance of Godwin Signing

Tampa Bay Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht has made several impactful moves throughout his tenure. One of his most notable successes is the 2017 draft selection of wide receiver Chris Godwin. Godwin was taken out of Penn State in the third round (84th overall), a pick that ranks among Licht’s best.

Godwin has established himself as a cornerstone of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Showcasing his reliability and dynamic receiving skills since joining the team. His impressive work ethic, toughness, and sure hands have made him a fan favorite. And his ability to outmaneuver defenders from various alignments has solidified his position as one of the NFL’s top receivers.

At just 29 years old, Chris Godwin has already cemented his status as the second-most prolific wide receiver in Tampa Bay Buccaneers history, trailing only Mike Evans in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns. Given his impressive résumé, it’s no surprise that Godwin was widely regarded as the top receiver available in this year’s free agent class.

When free agency officially began on Monday afternoon, Buccaneers fans were thrilled to learn that Chris Godwin would be staying in Tampa Bay, having agreed to a 3-year, $66 million contract extension.

Shortly after the news broke, Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht, who originally drafted Godwin eight seasons ago, released a statement expressing his thoughts on the new deal that ensures his trusted receiver will remain in Tampa Bay for years to come.

via Fox Sport’s Greg Auman,

“Chris has been crucial to our success and we are excited to ensure he remains a part of our offensive core into the future. He has an unparalleled work ethic. He’s a tremendous leader, and is a pro in every sense of the word. His versatility, combined with his playmaking ability and consistency, makes him a perfect fit for our offense.”

Licht’s sentiments echo the sentiment of the entire Buccaneers organization and its fans. They both deeply value Chris Godwin’s exceptional talent, outstanding character, and immense contributions to the team. The fact that Godwin reportedly declined an additional $20 million from other teams to remain with the Bucs speaks volumes about his reciprocal appreciation and commitment to the organization.

