Buccaneers Rookie Expectations: Tykee Smith

By: J.T. Olson

Bucs Report – Special to Sports Talk Florida

The long wait is over as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and other teams around the league are reporting for training camp today. Rookies are expected to be in the building today for the Bucs with veterans arriving tomorrow. Cleats are laced up and pads will be on and the road to the Super Bowl begins now.

This will be our first opportunity to really see these rookies in a Buccaneers uniform. I know I will be watching them very closely throughout camp because this rookie class is expected to pay a crucial role this season. The Bucs first five draft picks are all expected to get significant playing time with clear roles they are expected to assume.

But is it really fair to expect so much from guys who have never taken an NFL snap? In short, it’s a little of yes and a little of no. In this series I will look at realistic expectations for each of the Buccaneers rookies this year.

Tykee Smith

Typically, I like to slow down the hype train for rookies. I don’t need the hyperbowl of how a guy who has never taken an NFL snap is going to come in and take the league by storm. However, that might very well be the case for Smith.

I want to be on record for saying that Tykee Smith should be viewed as a dark horse candidate for Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2024. That might be a bit of a bold prediction for a third round pick who hasn’t even won the starting job yet, but I truly believe he is a perfect fit with the Bucs defense. If Todd Bowles could build a nickel defender in a laboratory, then that player would look very much like Smith.

The biggest part of that is his coverage ability. While incumbent Chris Izien did a very good job as an undrafted rookie last year, Smith is more fluid and a more natural coverage player. This should give Smith the edge in this competition.

If that pure coverage ability alone doesn’t do it, then Smith’s playmaking ability should put him over the top in this competition. While playing in one of the most NFL level defenses in college football, Smith pulled in four interceptions last season at the University of Georgia. He also had 4 in two seasons while playing for West Virginia earlier in his career before transferring.

It’s worth noting how impressive that is for Smith. Georgia is known for having a very complicated NFL style defense. To thrive in this type of defense is a testament to his awareness and overall intelligence as much as his ball skills.

Ball skills were always the big question mark surrounding Izien coming out of college and was a big part of why he went undrafted. Smith is undoubtedly better in this area and that is very valuable to this defense. These ball skills combined with coverage ability are exactly what the Bucs were looking for.

The part of Smith’s game that isn’t talked about as much is his ability vs the run. You may not know that Smith led the Georgia Bulldogs in both tackles and solo tackles in 2023. And while he did miss more tackles than I would ideally like, this is still a strong aspect of his game.

When you combine all these things, coverage ability, play making, intelligence, and run defense, then you have the makings of a heck of a football player. I have no doubt that Smith will win this job and be a plus and play impact rookie. Look for Smith to have a Brian Branch (a rookie nickel defender with the Detroit Lions last year) type season and be in the conversation for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

