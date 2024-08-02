Buccaneers, Tristan Wirfs Agree to $140 Million Extension

By – Bucs Report

Special to Sports Talk Florida

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers now have five players making more than $20 million a season after agreeing to terms with offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs.

Via ESPN’s Adam Schefter,

“Buccaneers and three-time Pro-Bowl OT Tristan Wirfs reached agreement on a five-year, $140.63 million contract extension that now makes him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history. Wirfs was in the final year of a contract scheduled to pay him $18.24 million this year. He now is contractually tied to Tampa through 2029.”

Confirmation of the deal by Fox Sports’ Greg Auman,

“I can confirm Bucs have a five-year deal with tackle Tristan Wirfs. As they’d promised, it makes him the highest paid offensive lineman in the NFL (and thus in league history). Their offseason of major re-signings is complete.”

And finally, the confirmation from the team’s website,

“All-Pro tackle Tristan Wirfs has agreed to a five-year contract extension running through 2029 that makes him the highest paid player at his position in the NFL”

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht continues his offseason dominance of re-signing all of the team’s key pieces.

