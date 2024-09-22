Bucs host the Broncos today, hoping to run their record 3-0. Tampa Bay hopes to gain the respect they feel they deserve.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — It’s not always pretty, but Baker Mayfield is getting the job done for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The three-time defending NFC South champions are off to another strong start, with Mayfield leading the way.

The 29-year-old quarterback, who’s revived his career since becoming Tom Brady’s successor in Tampa Bay, enters Sunday’s home game against struggling rookie QB Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos going for an eighth victory in his team’s past nine regular-season outings.

Mayfield’s passer rating of 129.1 is the second highest in the NFL through two games. His 33 touchdown passes since joining the Bucs last season are the third most in the league over that span.

“For me, this is what I wanted. This is the group that (I wanted). Taking a chance to come here, understanding the pieces that I had and the potential that this group could have,” said Mayfield, who bounced from Cleveland to Carolina to the Los Angeles Rams before signing a one-year deal with Tampa Bay after Brady retired.

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

“For me, there (were) a lot of low moments last year, so it could have even been better,” Mayfield added. “It’s never about the individual stats anyway, it’s just about trying to find ways to win. It’s been awesome so far.”

Coach Todd Bowles is not surprised that Mayfield, who signed a three-year, $100 million contract after leading the Bucs to the divisional round of last season’s playoffs, has been able to handle the pressure of following Brady.

“The biggest thing he did was not try to be Tom, and the biggest thing we did was not want him to be Tom. The schemes have changed since Tom was here, the players have changed since Tom was here. Baker is his own guy,” Bowles said.

“I keep saying, ‘Nobody’s ever going to be Tom.’ You know, you put his shoes on the shelf, and you buy a new pair, and you break them in, and Baker (has) come in and he’s picked up the system well,” Bowles added. “The guys have gravitated around him; he has a place he calls home, we trust him, he trusts us, and he’s fit in very well here.”

Mayfield tossed four TD passes in a Week 1 win over Washington. He threw for one and ran for another while leading the team in rushing in last week’s 20-16 road win at Detroit.

Broncos coach Sean Payton is impressed with the way Mayfield has turned his career around.

“It’s happened maybe three or four times with first-rounders and three or four times with second-rounders. I remember doing that study prior to signing (QB) Zach (Wilson),” Payton said. “He’s tough and he’s competitive. He loves playing football

Handling rookie QBs

The Bucs spoiled the pro debut of No. 2 overall draft pick Jayden Daniels, shutting down the rookie quarterback in their Week 1 rout of the Commanders. Since Bowles arrived in Tampa Bay as defensive coordinator in 2019, his defense is 11-5 against rookie QBs.

Denver’s Bo Nix was the 12th pick in this year’s draft. He has struggled mightily in losses to Seattle and Pittsburgh the past two weeks. He enters Sunday with zero touchdown passes and four interceptions, two in each of his starts.

Bowles said the Bucs are preparing for the entire Broncos offense, not Nix.

“If you just look at one guy, you’re going to get killed in this league,” Bowles said. “(Rookie QBs) all have a skill set and a lot of them went in the first round. They’re very good football players. If you don’t look at the team, you’re going to get killed anyway.”Better off?

The Broncos have struggled on offense ever since benching Russell Wilson for the final two games last season. Jarrett Stidham went 1-1 in his place. The Broncos’ scoring average has dipped from 21.7 points per game with Wilson to 14.0 without him and their offensive output has fallen from 330 yards on average to 282.

The Broncos have just two touchdowns with Nix at the helm, and Payton is conteplating simplifying things a bit by reducing the number of personnel groupings he’s been using.

“I think reducing the variables can help,” Payton said. “It’s something that I think you have to look at as a coach. You have to start, ‘All right, what could we do better?’ I think that’s one of the things that we’ve talked about quite a bit. How do we reduce the variables, and then who’s doing it? Those two things I would point to.”Bring the heat

Nix, who grew up in Alabama, figures to be in his element in the warm Florida weather.

“I love it. I think that’s one thing I am actually looking forward to getting back to,” Nix said. “I think it’s kind of strange because it’s going to be hot and humid, and it’s going to be uncomfortable for most. I think, especially quarterback, when you get in the game, you start feeling the effects of the humidity and temperature, I think that’s when it’s kind of like high school football all over again. I’m excited for that. I think it’s going to play a not necessarily a huge role in the game, but I’m excited to get back to it.”

___

