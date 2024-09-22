Buccaneers Hot Take Predictions vs The Denver Broncos

J.T. OLSEN

Bucs Report – Special to Sports Talk Florida

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have moved to 2-0 after a big upset win over the Detroit Lions. Now they set their sights on 3-0 as they host the Denver Broncos this weekend. It is a game you should expect the Bucs to win and win comfortably.

However, the details of the how should be pretty entertaining. I have advocated that this game be used as a glorified scrimmage to kick start certain aspects of this team. This is the type of game where you want to fine tune things against a weaker opponent.

So with that said, here are some of the ways I expect the Bucs to lay the smack down on Denver. These are my week three hot take predictions vs the Broncos.

Sack Attack!

So far, the Bucs had much success in taking down the quarterback. Through two games they have a total of 2.0 sacks, both of which came against Washington in week one. And while there has been pressure, it hasn’t resulted in production.

Part of that is understandable with Calijah Kancey dealing with an injury. Even still, you’d like to see them finish more sacks and put up some more numbers in that area. I believe they will begin to right the ship this weekend.

The Broncos will be without their starting offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey. They are also starting a rookie in Bo Nix. Even while not at full strength, I am prediction that the Bucs put up 5.0 or more sacks in this game.

Run Rachaad Run!

After going against two of the best defensive tackle duos in the NFL in the first two weeks, the Bucs interior offensive line will finally get a little break this weekend. They will be facing a weaker opponent with the Broncos and they should look better this week. This means they should run the ball better this week.

So far, Rachaad White has only rushed for 49 yards this season. He just hasn’t had a lot of room to run and hasn’t been able to make something out of nothing consistently. I don’t believe he will be forced to do that this week.

With improved run blocking comes improved rushing. I am expecting a breakout game for White this week against a Broncos team that should get pushed around up front. I am predicting 100 yards on the ground for White this week, more than doubling his season total in one game.

Kyle Trask Appearance

Baker Mayfield has been great to start the 2024 season. He has not only revived his career in Tampa, but right now he is playing like one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL. There should be no question about his place with this team.

However, I don’t believe the Bucs will need him to do a lot of heavy lifting this weekend. I expect the Bucs to score early and often, both on the ground and through the air. Look for low volume, but high efficiency this weekend.

As a result, Mayfield could find his way to the bench early. The Buccaneers could be up so comfortably that they pull him out to protect him from injury. I am predicting that backup quarterback Kyle Trask leads multiple drives this weekend against the Broncos.

For more from J.T. click here, then make sure to follow him on Twitter.

BucsReport.com

For more on this and everything Buccaneers check back here hourly at BucsReport.com