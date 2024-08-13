Bucs MinuteCast: Buccaneers Showcase Their Offensive and Defensive Potential in Preseason Opener

By-Bucs Report

In this episode of the Bucs MinuteCast with Dan Holmi, the preseason opener showcased the Buccaneers commendable offensive and defensive performances, highlighting standout rookies and signaling a bright future for the upcoming season.

Offensively, despite some challenges in converting movements into points, standout rookies like Bucky Irving and Sean Tucker showcased promising skills, offering a glimpse of potential offensive strategies. Defensively, Tykee Smith and Kaevon Merriweather’s noteworthy contributions, along with the impactful presence of young players, instilled optimism for the team’s defense.

Additionally, the team’s improved run game, led by rookie Irving and Tucker, has shown promise, with acknowledgment of necessary further development. Overall, the coaching staff’s efforts to create a dynamic offensive approach and the influence of new offensive coordinator Liam Coen have been significant, leaving the team encouraged by the progress made.

Learning Experience

Kyle Trask stated after the game: “Great learning moments and I’ll put that under my belt and move forward.” He went on to say, “The guys that were in there no matter the rotation were in the same page and that’s nice”

Trask responded when asked about Liam Coen as a play caller, “Liam, yeah he’s been great in the head set awesome, great communicator.”

When he was asked about Payne Durham, he responded with “He worked really really hard in the offseason and he’s going to be great moving forward”

Buccaneers Rushing Attack

The running game consisted of Bucky Irving rushing for 28 yards in 6 carries averaging 4.7 yards a carry and a TD. Sean Tucker had carries for 68 yards averaging 6.8 yards, D.J. Williams and Ramon Jefferson carried 12 carries gaining 35 yards while Jefferson had a Late Td to put the Bucs ahead late.

Pressure up the middle was a constant issue for the Buccaneers offense throughout the game! On multiple drives there was constant pressure up the middle. At times only rushing four, the Bengals were able to pressure the quarterback, make a tackle for loss, or even sack the quarterback. That is what I’ve witnessed while watching the game.

With 10 minutes left in the game the Bengals had sacked the Buccaneers quarterbacks three times, while the Bucs failed to produce a single sack of a Bengals quarterback.

Josh Hayes gave up two huge long receptions to Jermaine Burton which could have caused the Bucs to walk away with a loss. But the scrappy defense held the Bengals to 3rd and 10 before rushing down a scambling quarterback just short of the 1st down line to seal the victory for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It will be all business once the Bucs return to practice cleaning up some of the mistakes made tonight, but until then it will be a “Victory Sunday” !! The trend has begun! Go Bucs!!!

