Bucs set practice schedule with two public practices for the fans

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers today announced that the team will open 10 practices for viewing during training camp, with two practic­es open to the general public on Thursday, July 25 and Friday, August 2. The club will host seven practices exclusively for Krewe Members, suite owners, corporate partners and other select groups, and will conclude its open portion of training camp with Military Day.

Nine of the team’s 10 viewable practices will take place in the morning, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Additionally, there will be one night practice in the team’s indoor practice facility on Tuesday, July 30, starting at 7:00 p.m. and open to Krewe Members. Prior to the night practice, the Buccaneers will host a player autograph session from 4:15-5:15 p.m. on July 30, where Krewe Members can obtain autographs from Buccaneers players. With exception of the night practice, all other practice sessions are scheduled to be held outside on the primary practice fields at AdventHealth Training Center and will feature covered bleacher seating.

“We look forward to once again welcoming our fans back to the Advent Health Training Center for the start of training camp as we prepare for another memorable season of Buccaneers football,” said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. “Our players and coaches love the added energy that our fans bring during training camp and this season we have raised the number of open practices to 10 in order to accommodate even more fans.”

In compliance with the NFL’s health and safety policy, the first five days of training camp will consist of the on-field acclimation period for players, in which practices will not be padded. The team’s first fully padded, full-contact practice on Monday, July 29, will also be the first practice open exclusively to Krewe Members.

In addition to the practices open to Krewe Members and general public, the team will also have exclusive viewing opportunities for select groups. The first day of training camp, Wednesday, July 24, will mark the annual Community Impact Day, highlighting local Tampa Bay area community groups. On Sunday, July 28, the Buccaneers will partake in Back Together Weekend, a league-wide initiative that celebrates local communities with club-led fan events. The practice will be open to Jr. Bucs Fan Club members, local youth flag football league participants, and guests from the Special Olympics who will participate in post-practice drills with the players. Families with Buccaneers fans 14-and-under are still eligible to sign up and join the Jr. Bucs Fan Club.

On Thursday, August 1, the Buccaneers will host a special viewing of practice for the annual Women of Red Day at Training Camp,presented by AdventHealth, to highlight and celebrate female fans. The team’s final open practice date will be Wednesday, August 7, when it hosts military personnel for an exclusive outing and viewing opportunity for Military Day, presented by USAA. Scheduled experiences for Military Day include a welcome address, a National Anthem performance, a special demonstration by the United States Coast Guard, and a post-practice USAA combine in the indoor practice facility.

The complete list of practice dates open to Krewe Members and other specialty groups is below:

PRACTICE DATES OPEN TO SELECT GROUPS

Day Date Time Group

Wednesday July 24 8:30 a.m. Community Impact Day

Thursday July 25 8:30 a.m. General Public

Sunday July 28 8:30 a.m. Jr. Bucs, Youth Flag Football, Special Olympics

Monday July 29 8:30 a.m. Krewe Members

Tuesday July 30 7:00 p.m. Krewe Members

Thursday August 1 8:30 a.m. Women of Red Day, presented by AdventHealth

Friday August 2 8:30 a.m. General Public

Saturday August 3 8:30 a.m. Krewe Members

Tuesday August 6 8:30 a.m. Krewe Members

Wednesday August 7 8:30 a.m. Military Day, presented by USAA

A digital ticket – available through the Ticketmaster account manager – will be required for entry to all practice sessions. As in previous seasons, there will be a reservation fee for tickets with proceeds benefitting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation. Tickets for Krewe Members will be available starting Tuesday, June 25, with general admission tickets going on sale Thursday, June 27. As in years past, access to the member practices will be granted on a first-come basis and prioritized by tenure. Fans can sign up here to be notified when general tickets officially go on sale.

Parking is located in the Publix Tailgate Lot (Lot 14) off Himes Ave, across from Raymond James Stadium. Lots will open 1.5 hour prior to practices, while gates will open one hour before the scheduled start time. As in past seasons, parking for training camp will be free of charge. There will also be a no-bag policy in effect, with the exception of small clutch-style purses (4.5”x6x.5”).

Buccaneers fans will be able to purchase official team merchandise from the Fanatics Buccaneers Team Store that will be located on-site during training camp. As in previous seasons, a Fan Activation Zone will also be offered and will include local food offerings and appearances by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders, Captain Fear, Buccaneers Promo Team and Pirate Krewe. Additional activities include the Jr. Bucs Kids Zone, the Bucs Street Team RV, and various Buccaneers sponsor activations.

For fans unable to attend, Buccaneers Senior Writer Scott Smith and Team Reporter Casey Phillips will host Training Camp Report, featuring guests and offering fans a chance to view the beginning of each day’s practice virtually. All fans will be able to watch throughout training camp on Buccaneers.com, the team’s YouTube channel, and through the Buccaneers app.

All fans are encouraged to monitor Buccaneers.com for updates, as well as download the official Buccaneers app for iOS or Android. These outlets will provide camp guidelines, weather updates, parking information, maps and any schedule updates to make visiting training camp a smooth and enjoyable process.