Preseason Predictions: How The Experts See The American in 2024. USF Bulls near the top of the class.

With fewer than 100 days until the 2024 football season kicks off, preseason predictions are coming in. Currently, the University of South Florida Bulls are ranked in the top four by many, which is quite impressive.

The American Athletic Conference’s official 2024 presason poll will be released as part of the conferences Media Days in July. Until then, here’s a look at how the national media views the conference race:

Bill Connelly, ESPN

1.Memphis
2.UTSA
3.Tulane
4.South Florida
5.East Carolina
6.Army
7.Rice
8.Florida Atlantic
9.Navy
10.North Texas
11.UAB
12.Tulsa
13.Charlotte
14.Temple

Phil Steele

1.UTSA
2.Tulane
Memphis
4.South Florida
5.East Carolina
6.Florida Atlantic
7.North Texas
8.UAB
Rice
10.Army
11.Navy
12.Charlotte
Tulsa
14.Temple

College Football News

1.Memphis
2.Tulane
South Florida
UTSA
5.North Texas
Tulsa
7.Army
East Carolina
9.Florida Atlantic
Navy
Rice
UAB
Temple
14.Charlotte

