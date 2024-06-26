Preseason Predictions: How The Experts See The American in 2024. USF Bulls near the top of the class.

With fewer than 100 days until the 2024 football season kicks off, preseason predictions are coming in. Currently, the University of South Florida Bulls are ranked in the top four by many, which is quite impressive.
The American Athletic Conference’s official 2024 presason poll will be released as part of the conferences Media Days in July. Until then, here’s a look at how the national media views the conference race:
Bill Connelly, ESPN
|1.
|Memphis
|2.
|UTSA
|3.
|Tulane
|4.
|South Florida
|5.
|East Carolina
|6.
|Army
|7.
|Rice
|8.
|Florida Atlantic
|9.
|Navy
|10.
|North Texas
|11.
|UAB
|12.
|Tulsa
|13.
|Charlotte
|14.
|Temple
Phil Steele
|1.
|UTSA
|2.
|Tulane
|Memphis
|4.
|South Florida
|5.
|East Carolina
|6.
|Florida Atlantic
|7.
|North Texas
|8.
|UAB
|Rice
|10.
|Army
|11.
|Navy
|12.
|Charlotte
|Tulsa
|14.
|Temple
College Football News
|1.
|Memphis
|2.
|Tulane
|South Florida
|UTSA
|5.
|North Texas
|Tulsa
|7.
|Army
|East Carolina
|9.
|Florida Atlantic
|Navy
|Rice
|UAB
|Temple
|14.
|Charlotte