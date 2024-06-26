Preseason Predictions: How The Experts See The American in 2024. USF Bulls near the top of the class.

With fewer than 100 days until the 2024 football season kicks off, preseason predictions are coming in. Currently, the University of South Florida Bulls are ranked in the top four by many, which is quite impressive.

The American Athletic Conference’s official 2024 presason poll will be released as part of the conferences Media Days in July. Until then, here’s a look at how the national media views the conference race:

Bill Connelly, ESPN

1. Memphis 2. UTSA 3. Tulane 4. South Florida 5. East Carolina 6. Army 7. Rice 8. Florida Atlantic 9. Navy 10. North Texas 11. UAB 12. Tulsa 13. Charlotte 14. Temple

Phil Steele

1. UTSA 2. Tulane Memphis 4. South Florida 5. East Carolina 6. Florida Atlantic 7. North Texas 8. UAB Rice 10. Army 11. Navy 12. Charlotte Tulsa 14. Temple

College Football News