Caminero and Caballero fuel Rays’ offense in 11-4 win over Padres

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Touted rookie Junior Caminero hit a three-run homer, José Caballero had four RBIs and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the San Diego Padres 11-4 on Saturday.

Caminero went deep against Randy Vásquez (4-7) in a four-run second inning to help Tampa Bay take a 5-2 lead. Baseball’s top-ranked prospect has three homers and seven RBIs in 17 major league games.

Jake Cronenworth hit a two-run homer in the first and finished with three hits for the Padres, who hold the second NL wild card. San Diego won the opener of the three-game series 13-5 on Friday night.

Shane Baz (2-2) allowed two runs and two hits in five innings as the Rays won for the third time in nine games. The right-hander missed his previous turn due to the flu.

After Josh Lowe was intentionally walked to load the bases with two outs in the fourth, Caballero drove in two runs with a single and Ben Rortvedt had an RBI single that made it 8-2.

Caballero also delivered an RBI single in the first and a run-scoring grounder in the eighth.

Brandon Lowe had three hits and scored three times for the Rays.

Vásquez, recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Monday for his fifth stint this year with the Padres, gave up nine runs, 11 hits and four walks over 4 1/3 innings.

RAINER’S ROOM

Padres: RHP Yu Darvish (left groin strain) threw a four-inning simulated game Friday and manager Mike Shildt said the reports were “very favorable.” But he didn’t offer a timeline moving forward. … OF Fernando Tatis Jr. (right thigh stress reaction) continues getting at-bats in Arizona and might not need a minor league rehab assignment before rejoining the Padres. … C Kyle Higashioka was scratched with flu-like symptoms.

Rays: 1B Yandy Díaz (left knee) was out of the lineup one day after getting hurt. He is day-to-day. … RHP Pete Fairbanks (right lat strain) resumed playing catch. … LHP Colin Poche (shoulder inflammation) went on the 10-day injured list.

UP NEXT

Padres RHP Dylan Cease (12-10, 3.57 ERA) and Rays RHP Ryan Pepiot (7-6, 3.61) are Sunday’s starters.

