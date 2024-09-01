Race Weekend: NASCAR at Darlington is the final race before the Playoffs.

Darlington Raceway in Darlington, S.C., hosts the NASCAR Cup Series’ Cook Out Southern 500, the final race of the regular season, this Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on NBC. A 30-minute Countdown to Green Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET on USA Network leads into live race coverage.

With only one race left in the regular season, notable drivers such as Martin Truex Jr., Bubba Wallace, and Kyle Busch still find themselves on the cusp of playoff contention. With 13 of 16 playoff spots filled, only three remain to be decided at Darlington this weekend. Harrison Burton qualified for the Playoffs with his dramatic victory at Daytona last weekend.

2024 NASCAR CUP SERIES STANDINGS

*Clinched playoff spot

NBC Sports coverage from Darlington will feature members of its broadcast team embedded with the race teams of Kyle Larson and Erik Jones, highlighting the teamwork and contributions at every level that are required to create a successful day at the racetrack.

21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, who won this race in 1999, and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will serve as analysts for both the Cup and Xfinity Series races this weekend from Darlington Raceway with NASCAR race announcer Leigh Diffey. Rick Allen will serve as the play-by-play commentator for Xfinity Series qualifying and the Xfinity Series race on Saturday. Marty Snider, Dave Burns, and Kim Coon will serve as pit reporters.

Snider will host pre- and post-race coverage alongside former NASCAR driver Kyle Petty and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play by Play: Leigh Diffey

Analysts: Jeff Burton , Steve Letarte

, Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Dave Burns, Kim Coon

STUDIO COVERAGE TEAM

Host: Snider

Analysts: Kyle Petty, Dale Jarrett

HOW TO WATCH