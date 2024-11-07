Captain’s Table/Walk the Plank: Buccaneers vs Chiefs

By: Bucs Report Staff

Special to Sports Talk Florida

Read More on Rant Sports about the Bucs.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Kansas City Chiefs Monday night 30-24 to fall to 4-5 on the season. That can only mean it’s time for Carter Brantley’s weekly article “Captain’s Table/Walk the Plank. ”

Walk the Plank:

Part 2 of weirdly passive decision making. Not going for 2 wasn’t technically a poor decision on paper, but let’s common sense it out. Would you rather the result of a game depend on a coin toss and a defense that’s near the bottom of the NFL in almost everything, or your at least solid offense converting a 2-point play? Decision seems pretty straight forward to me.

The Defense

Good gracious. I know it’s Mahomes, it’s KC, but they haven’t had a good offense all year. No interceptions is brutal. Travis Kelce pretty much did whatever he wanted. Ditto for D-Hop. They allowed 124 yards on the ground. Nasty game.

The Officials

As always in a game against KC, there were more than a few missed calls that just so happened to go a certain team’s way. A phantom facemask on Tristan Wirfs that killed a potential TD drive. Various false starts missed throughout the game. Just overall another poor performance from NFL refs that coincidentally favor the NFL’s darlings.

Captain’s Table:

What a stretch for the Washington tight end. He’s been so stinking good lately, he might be in line for extension talks in the offseason. Do the Bucs need Chris Godwin and Mike Evans? Of course, but it’s nice to know that their 3rd option can be this guy.

Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson he is not, but it’s been fun to watch Mayfield prove that he belongs in the NFL as a starting QB. He isn’t likely to be the starting QB of the next Bucs Super Bowl team (whenever that’ll be), but he’s leading this group to a level of success that hasn’t been common in the history of the Bucs franchise.

Follow @ctbrantley12 on Twitter and listen to him on the RBLR Bucs Podcast

BucsReport.com

For more on this and everything Buccaneers check back here hourly at BucsReport.com