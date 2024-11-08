Cricket LA 2028 Summer Olympics Matches Come Take Place In New York

Eisenhower Park in Nassau County, New York could host Olympics matches.

Cricket is being revived as an Olympics event and will take place during the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics but will the matches be held in the Los Angeles area? Cricket was last played as an Olympics event in 1900 when Paris hosted the games. Because of television considerations, the Cricket event could take place in Nassau County, New York at a public park. The problem with Los Angeles hosting the Cricket events? India and Pakistan There are hundreds of millions of people who follow cricket in those countries and a Cricket match that would start in the evening in Los Angeles means a very early morning television start time in the Asian subcontinental region and there might not be as large a TV audience available. During the summer, it was reported that members of the LA28 host committee and the International Olympic Committee checked out Cricket’s T20 World tourney played in a modular stadium in Nassau County and were impressed with the layout. There is some Cricket interest in the New York metropolitan region. But not everyone was impressed with the Eisenhower Park temporary venue.

The International Cricket Council put out a statement that would not bode well for the IOC. “T20 Inc and the ICC recognize that the pitches used so far at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium have not played as consistently as we would have all wanted.” There is plenty of time to improve field conditions for a Nassau County set up. The championship contest between India and Pakistan drew 34,000 customers in an event just east of New York City and that is why the Los Angeles host committee and the IOC want Cricket in the Olympics. India and Pakistan will draw eyeballs to whatever video platforms are used for the LA Games and that means money.



