Nationally ranked No. 9 Tampa beats St. Leos

The Spartans are winners of six straight after defeating St. Leo in four sets.

Final Score: Tampa 3 (1: 25-13, 2: 23-25, 3: 25-14, 4: 25-23), St. Leo 1

Records: Tampa (18-2, 10-2 SSC), St. Leo (5-15, 1-11 SSC)

Location: Bob Martinez Athletics Center | Tampa, FL.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

First Set: UTampa asserted dominance early in the first set against Saint Leo, with Nathaly Perez and Rachel Gregg contributing crucial kills and a consistent attack from Connor Rahn. The Spartans built a steady lead through precise blocks, including strong defensive plays by Mak Carter and Zoey Seput. Saint Leo struggled to counter UTampa’s momentum, with multiple attack errors and service issues providing the Spartans further advantage. UTampa sealed the set comfortably at 25-13, highlighted by Kalli Cors‘s final kill to cap off a commanding performance. | Score: 25-13 Tampa

Second Set: Despite a strong challenge from St. Leo, UTampa kept the second set competitive with key plays from Meghan Schreck, Hayley Dillon, and Tess Schrenger, closing early deficits with determined attacks and effective blocks. UTampa showcased resilience, tying the score at 14-14 before a brief St. Leo surge. The Spartans chipped away at St. Leo’s lead, supported by solid kills from Jenna Davis and timely service aces from Schrenger, pushing the set to a tense finish. | Score 25-23 St. Leo

Third Set: UTampa dominated the third set with a powerful start, quickly jumping ahead 3-0 through a series of attack errors by St. Leo and a kill by Schreck. The Spartans maintained a steady lead thanks to strong plays from Davis and Dillon, combined with effective blocks and service aces that kept St. Leo at bay. UTampa’s aggressive offense, coupled with timely defensive stops, extended their lead to 23-12. Despite a few points from St. Leo, UTampa closed the set decisively, showcasing superior teamwork and execution. | Score: 25-14 Tampa

Fourth Set: In the fourth set, St. Leo gained an early lead with strong serves and attacks, but UTampa stayed close, gradually closing the gap with effective kills by Schreck and a solid block by Schrenger and Carter. UTampa tied the score at 14-14, demonstrating resilience and composure in the face of St. Leo’s offensive pressure. The teams exchanged points, but UTampa pulled ahead with a series of key plays, including timely kills and defensive stops. The Spartans clinched the set and the match. | Score 25-23 Tampa

INSIDE THE STATS: