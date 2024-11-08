Sunshine State Conference Weekly Awards: October 21 – 27

SSC Athletes of the Week | October 21 – 27, 2024

Sunshine State Conference Athletes of the Week are chosen from a pool of nominees for their performances during the week of October 21 – 27, 2024. Athletic Communication Directors of member institutions nominate athletes.

Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week

Cordelia Kearns, Florida Tech

Sophomore – Outside Hitter – Lake Mills, Wisconsin

Kearns led Florida Tech offensively in SSC wins against RV Nova Southeastern, No. 4 Tampa, and Florida Southern. The Lake Mills, Wisconsin product began the week with a match-high 17 kills on 55 attempts, 12 digs, and two blocks in a 3-1 result against NSU. In the Panthers’ first program victory over Tampa, Kearns tallied a match-high 23 kills on 61 attempts, 11 digs, and four blocks in the five-set thriller. Finally, the sophomore recorded a match-high 18 kills, 12 digs, and two service aces in a 3-1 win over FSC. Kearns averaged 4.46 kills and 2.69 digs per set during FT’s 3-0 week

Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week

Lilian Muszynski, Florida Tech

Senior – Middle Blocker – Pickerington, Ohio

Muszynski was a force at the net with five solo blocks and 15 block assists during Florida Tech’s wins against RV Nova Southeastern, No. 4 Tampa, and Florida Southern. In a 3-1 result over NSU, she tallied a team-high six total blocks (two solo) and a dig. In the Panthers’ first program victory over Tampa, Muszynski tallied a match-high seven total blocks (one solo) and a dig in five sets. Lastly, the Pickerington, Ohio senior registered a match-high seven blocks (two solo) in a 3-1 win against FSC.

Volleyball Setter of the Week

Ashlyn Koerner, Embry-Riddle

Freshman – Tallahassee, Florida

Koerner averaged 10.9 assists per set while piloting Embry-Riddle to conference wins over Rollins, Saint Leo, and No. 18 Barry. The freshman from Tallahassee, Florida, helped the Eagles to a four-set win against Rollins on Tuesday, following 34 assists and five digs. On Wednesday, she led ERAU to a 3-1 victory over Saint Leo with 37 assists and nine digs. Finally, Koerner and the Eagles swept No. 18 Barry following her 40 assists and nine digs. ERAU hit .260 as a team last week, thanks to the freshman’s 111 total assists.

Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week

Jorge Lameiras, Rollins

Senior – Forward – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – 2nd SSC Weekly Award

Lameiras totaled six points following three goals during Rollins’ 1-0-1 week in conference play. Against Florida Southern, the Brazilian knocked in a PK in the 76th minute to open the scoring. Lameiras played all 90 minutes in the 1-1 draw, providing RC with seven total shots. The senior scored twice in 71 minutes during a 3-0 win at Embry-Riddle. He found the back of the net in the 35th and 53rd minutes. Lameiras put three of his five shots against ERAU on goal.

Men’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week

Luca Clavero, Lynn

Junior – Goalkeeper – Sevilla, Spain – 2nd SSC Weekly Award

Clavero registered a clean sheet in Lynn’s only action this week. The Spaniard stopped all four of Palm Beach Atlantic’s shots on goal during the Fighting Knights’ 1-0 victory. Clavero faced seven total shots in the contest and lowered his GAA to 0.64.

Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week

Ella Owen, Saint Leo

Senior – Forward – Vidalia, Georgia

Owen had a hand in both of Saint Leo’s goals this week as the Lions went 1-0-1 in conference play. The Vidalia, Georgia senior began the week with the only goal in a 1-0 win over Embry-Riddle. Owen scored at the 2:04 mark off an assist by Franziska Theus. Owen then assisted Theus’ equalizer in the 52nd minute during a 1-1 draw against Lynn.

Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week

Hannah Goetzer, Saint Leo

Sophomore – Goalkeeper – Backnang, Germany – 2nd SSC Weekly Award

Goetzer repeats as Defensive Player of the Week following 12 saves and a .923 save percentage against Embry-Riddle and Lynn. The German faced 14 shots from ERAU, stopping all five on goal. The clean sheet from Goetzer earned the Lions a 1-0 win. In a 1-1 draw against Lynn, Goetzer faced nine total shots, made seven saves, and conceded one goal.

Men’s Golfer of the Week

Albin Ekvall, Barry

Sophomore – Vasatorps, Sweden

Ekvall finished tied for fourth in the The Milton Makeup at Miami Shores Country Club in Miami Shores, Florida. The Swede outscored 49 golfers with a 54-hole score of 5-under, 208 following rounds of 70-67-71. Ekvall led the tournament in Par 3 (3-under) and was fourth in total pars (38). With Ekvall’s play, Barry finished the stacked team tournament field in second place.

Women’s Golfer of the Week

Charlotte Brook, Lynn

Sophomore – Poole, England – 3rd SSC Weekly Award

Brook finished second in the Saint Leo Invitational at Lake Jovita Golf Club in Dade City, Florida. The Poole, England sophomore bested 69 golfers with a 54-hole score of 6-under, 210 following rounds of 71-70-69. Brook was first at the event in Par 3 scoring (4-under) and second in total birdies (13). The weekly award is the third of her career.

Men’s Swimmer of the Week

William Beckstead-Holman, Tampa

Junior – Rockwood, Ontario

Beckstead-Holman captured three Tampa pool records as the Spartans defeated Florida and Rollins last week. The Rockwood, Ontario native took gold in the 100 Back (48:18) and 200 IM (1:50.10), eclipsing the NCAA Division II “B Standard” in both races. Additionally, the junior finished third in the 200 Back (1:48.18). Beckstead-Holman piloted his 200 Medley Relay team to a win, pool record, and the top time in the division this year (1:27.80).

Women’s Swimmer of the Week

Carlie Tyler, Tampa

Freshman – Louisville, Kentucky

Tyler earned a pair of Tampa pool records as the Spartans faced Florida and Rollins last week. The Louisville, Kentucky product posted wins in the 200 Back (1:59.00) and 200 IM (2:03.78). She bested the NCAA Division II “B Standard” by more than a second in both races.

Week-by-Week Winners

2024 SSC Volleyball Award Winners (Offensive; Defensive; Setter)

Sept. 9: Diana Akopova (Barry); Harper Stokes (PBA); Hope Passerello (Lynn)

Sept. 16: Diana Akopova (Barry); Aline Olegario (Lynn); Zoey Seput (Tampa)

Sept. 23: Jaden McBride (ERAU); Olivia Aniol (NSU); Hope Passerello (Lynn)

Sept. 30: Isabella Rujano (ERAU); Gabrielle Spankus (NSU); Marley Navaretta (NSU)

Oct. 7: Chiara Patelli (Florida Tech); Caroline Chambers (FSC); Zoey Seput (Tampa)

Oct. 21: Diana Akopova (Barry); Isabella Gentile (Lynn); Hope Passerello (Lynn)

Oct. 28: Cordelia Kearns (Florida Tech); Lilian Muszynski (Florida Tech); Ashlyn Koerner (ERAU)

2024 SSC Men’s Soccer Award Winners (Offensive; Defensive)

Sept. 9: Fabian Hilpert (ERAU); Luca Clavero (Lynn)

Sept. 16: Darcy Moffat (FSC); Alex Hare (Tampa)

Sept. 23: Jack Hartford (Tampa); Alex Hare (Tampa)

Sept. 30: Robert Thorarinsson (Eckerd); Henry Haferkorn (Lynn)

Oct. 7: Viggo Svedin (Tampa); Omar Einarsson (PBA)

Oct. 21: Filippo Fazzi (Florida Tech); Nikolas Ricardo (NSU)

Oct. 28: Jorge Lameiras (Rollins); Luca Clavero (Lynn)

2024 SSC Women’s Soccer Award Winners (Offensive; Defensive)

Sept. 9: Ximena Jauregui (Florida Tech); Cadence Talbert (Eckerd)

Sept. 16: Ashley Shimberg (FSC); Zoe Brasher (Eckerd)

Sept. 23: Alia Jaidi (Barry); Maya Caon (Barry)

Sept. 30: Sofia Suarez (NSU); Kaitlin Sinkler (Florida Tech)

Oct. 7: Lexie Cooper (Rollins); Brooke Auth (Lynn)

Oct. 21: Marta Llopis (Florida Tech); Hannah Goetzer (Saint Leo)

Oct. 28: Ella Owen (Saint Leo); Hannah Goetzer (Saint Leo)

2024-24 SSC Golf Award Winners (Men’s; Women’s)

Sept. 9: None; Riley Hamilton (PBA)

Sept. 23: Reggie Fear (Eckerd); Maria Torres-Lobato (NSU)

Sept. 30: Raines Holmes (PBA); Ariana Carvalho (NSU)

Oct. 7: None; Ameilia Ruiz Topali (Lynn)

Oct. 21: Ethan Gough (Barry); Olivia Deakins (Saint Leo)

Oct. 28: Albin Ekvall (Barry); Charlotte Brook (Lynn)

2024-24 SSC Swimming Award Winners (Men’s; Women’s)

Oct. 7: Luca Alessandrini (NSU); Kristina Orban (NSU)

Oct. 21: Gustav Henriksen (NSU); Burlingtyn Bokos (Tampa)

Oct. 28: William Beckstead-Holman (Tampa); Carlie Tyler (Tampa)

Week-by-Week Winners: In Active Sports

2024 SSC Cross Country Award Winners (Men’s; Women’s)

Sept. 9: Christian Giller (FSC); Leena Saidi (NSU)

Sept. 16: Chrisitan Giller (FSC); Emma Mussante (FSC)

Sept. 23: Aedan Lydon (PBA); Mackenzie Keller (ERAU)

Sept. 30: Luke Sweatman (Lynn); Jessica Lombardo (Lynn)

Oct. 7: Tayan Benson (ERAU); Mackenzie Keller (ERAU)

Oct. 21: Christian Giller (FSC); Jillian Thorning (NSU)