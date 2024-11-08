Young Receivers Earning Their Shots As USF Football Playmakers

Joey Johnston

Athletics Senior Writer

COLUMN REPRINTED FROM GOUSFBULLS.COM

Story Links

The next generation of USF pass-catchers — big bodies, sure hands and fleet speed — has begun to arrive. In the last two games, there were a few occasions when all of the on-field receivers were freshmen.

The future is bright.

And the present — continuing Saturday, when the Bulls (4-4, 2-2 American Athletic Conference) face the Navy Midshipmen (6-2, 4-1) at Raymond James Stadium — has plenty to offer as well.

“The young guys are getting some shots and they have earned those shots,” offensive coordinator Joel Gordon said. “They all took different paths to get here, but the paths really don’t matter because these guys are now all in a position to compete and contribute to this football team.

“We want competition at every position group because that’s what makes us better. No question about it, these guys at receiver are driving the competition right now.”

There’s redshirt freshman Keshaun Singleton (6-foot-3, 212 pounds) from Lawrenceville, Ga., who is making up for lost time after missing all of last season with an ankle injury that required surgery. Quarterback Bryce Archie referred to Singleton as a “baby Calvin Johnson” for his Megatron-like big body. Singleton, who had a 67-yard touchdown catch against UAB, wears 14 1/2-size shoes and 3XXXL-size gloves.

“He has big old paws,” Gordon said. “You love to see it.”

There’s freshman Joshua Porter (6-foot, 188) from Fort Meade, a speck on the Polk County map. Porter, a quick study who runs precise routes, never makes the same mistake twice and maintains a humble, hard-working persona, has contributed in an immediate manner that has stunned the coaches.

“The Fort Meade Miners … Josh is the pride of Fort Meade,” pass game coordinator/receivers coach L’Damian Washington said. “I joke with him. I said when I went to watch him, there were a bunch of cows next to the Fort Meade practice field. Small-town guy, but big-time player.”

There’s redshirt freshman JeyQuan Smith (5-10, 180), the team’s fastest player. He has Florida roots (he grew up in Bradenton, where former Florida State All-American receiver Peter Warrick was a cousin) but moved in the sixth grade to California (where he finished at San Bernardino Cajon as a football player/track athlete).

Smith’s track times: 4.38 in the 40, 10.55 in the 100 and 21.14 in the 200.

“Elite speed and a unique personality,” Washington said. “Florida kid or a Cali kid? He’s actually both.”

Keshaun Singleton . Joshua Porter . JeyQuan Smith .

The future is now?

“We always want to put our best 11 (players) out there,” head coach Alex Golesh said. “Young guys can make young-guy mistakes. But for the most part, these freshmen are ready to get out there and help us. We couldn’t be more excited about their progress.”

Singleton’s practice progress has been noticed all season by USF coaches. The TD against UAB put him front-and-center for the fans, who are equally excited about the player’s physical potential.

“Keshaun has big hands, big feet, good size, good speed, good burst … and he can really roll,” Washington said. “When he made that play (against UAB), it gave confidence to him and to everybody. We had been lacking that big play and that showed everyone what he’s capable of.”

“When I got to USF (last season), I feel like I wasn’t very mature,” said Singleton, who has gained 27 pounds since arriving in Tampa. “I had surgery, so that allowed me to get in the weight room, learn the plays and really reflect on my opportunity here. I think it made a huge difference. My body is better. And I think my head is better. I am ready to contribute.”

Singleton, who said he got his first name at birth when his mother glanced up at a television screen and saw the name of NFL player Keyshawn Johnson, hopes to play in the league one day. His physical skills, he said, could give him a chance.

“I’m bigger than most of the cornerbacks I face,” Singleton said. “So I like to get physical with them. They don’t like that. You put the ball up in the air and I feel like I’m going to go get it.”

Porter, who has gained about 20 pounds since the spring, doesn’t possess the same size-and-speed component, but his preparation and practice-field tenacity have made all the difference.

“I needed more size to be strong enough to come off the jam (at the line by defensive backs),” said Porter, the oldest of five siblings. “But I also needed to give myself an edge in every way possible. I learned the whole playbook so I could play outside and slot. I try to pay attention and learn everything I can.

“My style is work hard, do my job, go home and get my rest. I try to take care of myself. What I’ve learned is good route-running and overall football IQ can make up (for other things). I’ve never been the kind of person who goes out all the time, causes trouble or anything like that. I’m more about doing my job and doing the right thing.”

Porter, 18, is actually turning the corner toward becoming a full-grown man. He’s engaged to his girlfriend, Ninoshca, and they plan to get married next spring.

“When it comes to examples on the right way to live, I think our receiver room is full of hard workers and role models, to be honest,” Porter said. “Just watching them, they do what they’re supposed to do. How they study and how they prepare is impressive and it gives the young guys a road map.”

Another of the young guys is Smith, who has made a name for himself with standout special-teams play while slowly incorporating himself into the receiving rotation.

“Our whole room really, really loves JeyQuan,” Washington said. “He’s a track kid, obviously, and everybody knows about the speed. But he’s also not shy. He’s super, super intelligent. The whole group kind of marvels at him because everyone knows that once he gets the day-to-day stuff down, which has gotten much better, the sky’s the limit for that kid.”

When Smith moved to California, he initially played in the Snoop Youth Football League (founded by Snoop Dogg), which is filled with Division I prospects. A coach noticed Smith’s skills and pitched him to San Bernardino Cajon, best known as the alma mater of LSU Heisman Trophy winner and current NFL rookie sensation quarterback Jayden Daniels.

“That’s where I started to make a name for myself,” Smith said. “I’m one of those guys who likes to stand out. I don’t want to be lost in the crowd. I’m not interested in being average — in anything I do.”

Smith had committed to Utah, but Golesh and his staff, shortly after their hiring, made a late push for the speed receiver. Smith said he was intrigued by USF’s pace of play and its offensive potential. He also liked the potential of performing for USF’s track and field program.

On signing day, Smith put on a wardrobe show. He removed a Washington Huskies headband and a Utah Utes jacket, leaving a USF Bulls green T-shirt, adding suspense to a ceremony that was streamed live on Instagram.

“I still have a lot to learn, but I think I have great tools,” Smith said. “You could say I’m a track guy who plays football. Or you could say I’m a football player who runs track. There’s room to improve on my route-running and my hands, but I’m fast. No two ways about that. I have things to work with — and I am willing to work.”

For Smith — along with Singleton and Porter — the approach has been endearing to coaches. Washington said some young players, knowing they won’t see the field, can get distracted. This receiving trio is fully engaged, always leaning forward, always ready to enter the lineup.

“The thing that’s really cool about our receivers is how they come to meeting room each day with intent,” Washington said. “Whether they’re playing or not, they’re trying to learn and work their process into a plan.

“When I look out on the field for the times when all our receivers are freshmen, I’m so happy with how they’re handling their daily development. The older guys have brought them along, but the young guys are really starting to get it with their practice habits. It makes you feel so good about the future.”

The young receivers feel the same way.

“We talk about it all the time with each other,” Porter said. “One day, we could be the squad.”