Comprehensive Live Coverage of Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented Exclusively on Peacock Today.

NBC Sports continues its coverage of the 2025 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season with comprehensive live coverage of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring endurance race from Sebring International Raceway in Florida this Saturday, March 15, with all 12 hours streaming exclusively on Peacock for the first time starting at 10 a.m. ET.

The 73rd edition of the race features many of the world’s most well-known drivers competing across four separate classes of competition: Grand Touring Prototype (GTP), Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2), GT Daytona Pro (GTD PRO), and GT Daytona (GTD). Highlighting the field is 2025 Rolex 24 At Daytona winner Nick Tandy, who can become the 10th driver in history to win Rolex 24 At Daytona, Sebring, and Le Mans overall, three-time Sebring winner Jordan Taylor, four-time Sebring winner Antonio Garcia, six-time INDYCAR champion Scott Dixon, three-time INDYCAR champion Alex Palou, as well as Romain Grosjean, Felipe Nasr, and Sebastien Bourdais.

NBC Sports will utilize eight of its motorsports commentators, analysts, and reporters for the prestigious race, including its lead IMSA commentating team of play-by-play voice Leigh Diffey alongside 1990 Rolex 24 winner, former IMSA GT driver and analyst Calvin Fish, and 2014 Rolex 24 winner and analyst Townsend Bell. Fish and Bell both won the Twelve Hours of Sebring in 1990 and 2012, respectively.

Kevin Lee, Matt Yocum, and Chris Wilner will serve as pit reporters. Brian Till and Dave Burns will also serve as commentators during the endurance race.

Peacock will serve as the streaming home of the WeatherTech Championship with flag-to-flag live coverage of all races as well as exclusive coverage for portions of select endurance races, including the Six Hours of The Glen on June 22. Click here for more information on the 2025 schedule.

In addition to comprehensive Twelve Hours of Sebring coverage, Peacock will provide exclusive streaming coverage of the Ford Mustang Challenge races tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET and Friday at 10:15 a.m. ET, the Porsche Carrera Cup races tomorrow at 4:50 p.m. ET and Friday at 6:10 p.m. ET, and the Lamborghini Super Trofeo races tomorrow at 5:50 p.m. ET and Friday at 5 p.m. ET. Additionally, Peacock will present exclusive streaming coverage of the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge’s Alan Jay Automotive Network 120 on Friday at 2:10 p.m. ET.

Twelve Hours of Sebring qualifying will stream exclusively on Peacock on Friday at 11:20 a.m. ET.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play by Play: Leigh Diffey, Brian Till, Dave Burns

Analysts: Calvin Fish, Townsend Bell

Pit Reporters: Kevin Lee, Matt Yocum, Chris Wilner

TWELVE HOURS OF SEBRING LIVE PEACOCK SCHEDULE