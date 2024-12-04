Could the Commanders be returning to play in D.C.? Commissioner Goodell and the team owner to meet with local officials.

RANT SPORTS – This may mark the beginning of a long-awaited era for Washington football enthusiasts. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Washington Commanders‘ principal owner Josh Harris met with congressional lawmakers on Capitol Hill this Monday. Their meeting is a significant step towards securing the RFK Stadium site in the District of Columbia.

Going to Capitol Hill

NFL Commissioner Goodell and Washington Commanders owner Harris conducted a series of meetings about the RFK Stadium proposal. They also addressed security concerns, including the issue of drones during game days, in discussions with incoming Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., outgoing Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and outgoing Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

It is all politics

Last month, the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources advanced the D.C. Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium Campus Revitalization Act to the full Senate for consideration. If enacted and signed by the president, this legislation would authorize the transfer of the land, including the shell of the old stadium and adjacent areas less than 2 miles (3.22 kilometers) east of the U.S. Capitol, from federal control to the D.C.

government for a period of up to 99 years.

DC lawmakers are onboard with brining the team home

D.C. Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton called it a “win-win for the federal and D.C. governments” that could “transform the campus from acres of asphalt to a complex focused on community sports, recreation, park space and cultural amenities.”

RFK stadium was one of football’s greatest homes

The stadium, built in 1961 and originally named District of Columbia Stadium, was renamed in 1969 to honor the late Robert F. Kennedy. That same year, the team hired the legendary Vince Lombardi as coach, who led them for two years before his untimely death from cancer. He was succeeded by the iconic former Rams coach George Allen, who coached the team from 1971-77 and was famed for coaching the “Over-The-Hill Gang.” The 1970s were a successful era for the team, marked by appearances in four divisional playoff games and one Super Bowl.

The Joe Gibbs years

Joe Gibbs arrived in Washington in 1981 and by the time he departed in 1991, he had cemented his status as a legend and fan favorite. Throughout his tenure with the Redskins, Gibbs guided the team to three Super Bowl wins (Super Bowls XVII, XXII, and XXVI), secured four NFC Championship titles, and achieved nine playoff appearances.

The fans have spoken

A 2023 Washington Post poll revealed that 51% of residents in the Washington area support building the new stadium for the Washington Commanders at the RFK Stadium site in Washington, D.C. The approval rate is even greater among Commanders fans, with 63% preferring the RFK site.