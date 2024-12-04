Ranking the head coaching jobs at UCF, Purdue and West Virgina

RANT SPORTS – The college football landscape has shifted dramatically with several high-profile coaching positions now up for grabs. Let’s dive into one of the most intriguing vacancies in the Power Four conferences starting these four.

Central Florida Knights (Big 12)

Gus Malzahn’s sudden departure from UCF has created ripples throughout college football. His exit, marked by a 47-31 record during his tenure, leaves the Knights at a crucial crossroads in their Big 12 journey. The program’s transition from the American Athletic Conference to the Big 12 adds extra weight to this coaching search.

What UCF Offers

UCF brings substantial assets to the table for potential candidates:

State-of-the-art facilities : The Knights boast some of the most modern athletic facilities in college football

: The Knights boast some of the most modern athletic facilities in college football Strong financial backing : UCF’s athletic department has shown consistent willingness to invest in football success

: UCF’s athletic department has shown consistent willingness to invest in football success Passionate fan base : The program averaged over 44,000 fans per game in 2023

: The program averaged over 44,000 fans per game in 2023 Recruiting hotbed: Orlando’s strategic location in talent-rich Florida

Challenges Ahead

The challenges facing UCF’s next head coach are significant:

Competing with Florida, Florida State, and Miami for in-state talent Building sustainable success in the more competitive Big 12 Managing NIL expectations in a market with multiple professional sports teams

The Search for a New Coach

The Knights’ athletic director Terry Mohajir faces pressure to make a strategic hire. UCF’s ideal candidate needs to possess:

Strong Florida recruiting connections

Power Five conference experience

Proven ability to develop talent

Track record of offensive innovation

The UCF vacancy represents a unique opportunity in college football – a program with Power Four resources, located in prime recruiting territory, with demonstrated commitment to athletic excellence. The next coach will inherit a program ready for the next step in its evolution, backed by substantial institutional support and a passionate fan base eager for continued success in the Big 12.

2. West Virginia Mountaineers (Big 12)

The coaching position at West Virginia is one of the best-kept secrets in college football. The state has a long history of football excellence, and its fans are incredibly dedicated. The team enjoys packed stadiums at Milan Puskar Stadium, where over 60,000 enthusiastic supporters create an atmosphere that can compete with any college football stadium.

Neal Brown’s time as head coach (2019-2023) had mixed results – with a record of 22 wins and 25 losses, fans are eager for improvement. While his focus on defense brought some success, the offense struggled to keep up with the high-scoring games in the Big 12. The program needs a new perspective to make the most of West Virginia’s unique situation as the only Power Four program in the state.

The new head coach will have an exciting challenge ahead: using the transfer portal to complement West Virginia’s traditional recruiting areas. Since there is limited local talent in the Mountain State, the new coach must:

Build strong connections with neighboring states like Pennsylvania and Ohio

Find immediate impact players through the transfer portal

Stay true to WVU’s historical defensive style while also modernizing the offense

Engage with the passionate alumni community of the program

The Mountaineers’ reputation, along with recent improvements to their facilities and support from NIL initiatives, makes this coaching position appealing to those who want to combine tradition with innovation.

Mack Brown’s return to UNC brought new energy and hope to Chapel Hill. His ability to recruit talented players like Drake Maye and Josh Downs has helped the Tar Heels become relevant on the national stage again. However, there are still ongoing issues such as defensive struggles and inconsistent performances against other ACC teams that need to be addressed.

The next head coach at UNC will have a great opportunity with the abundance of local talent available. North Carolina has a strong high school football scene, producing NFL stars like Javonte Williams and Sam Howell. This rich recruiting area, combined with UNC’s academic reputation, provides an attractive foundation for building the program.

NIL opportunities through the “Heels4Life” collective add another advantage for UNC in attracting recruits. The partnership with Nike and recognition of their basketball program also offer unique marketing advantages. Recent success stories like Sam Howell’s local endorsements demonstrate the financial potential awaiting future Tar Heel stars.

The job at Chapel Hill stands out because of its combination of tradition, resources, and untapped potential in the changing landscape of the ACC. With Florida State and Clemson showing signs of weakness, making a strategic hire could position UNC as a powerhouse in the conference.

4. Purdue Boilermakers (Big Ten)

Purdue’s football program is at a crucial point after Ryan Walters was unexpectedly let go. The Boilermakers have a rich history in the Big Ten, producing NFL talents like Drew Brees and Bob Griese, but recent struggles have made it harder for them to compete.

Immediate Challenges

The program is facing several challenges right now:

They have a record of 2 wins and 10 losses in 2023.

Attendance at Ross-Ade Stadium is declining.

They are having limited success in recruiting battles in the region.

Priorities for the New Coach

The new coach will need to focus on several key areas:

Building stronger partnerships with local businesses through NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) deals. Establishing a dedicated strategy for the transfer portal to attract talented players. Revitalizing relationships with high school programs in Indiana to secure top recruits.

Commitment to Improvement

Purdue’s recent investment of $45 million into upgrading their football facility shows their commitment to competing at the highest level. The next head coach will inherit a program with solid infrastructure but will need to come up with innovative strategies for acquiring and developing talent in the ever-changing landscape of the Big Ten Conference.