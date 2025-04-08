Dan Sileo Show: Frank Reich on why he is headed to Stanford. Here on Sports Talk Forida from 2 pm to 6 pm

Frank Reich is Dan’s featured guest today. He recently was named the interim head coach at Stanford University. He played 14 seasons as a quarterback in the National Football League (NFL). He became a coach afterwards, including head coaching stints with the Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers.

Reich played college football for the Maryland Terrapins and was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the third round of the 1985 NFL draft. He spent most of his career backing up Jim Kelly, although he achieved recognition when he led the Bills to the NFL’s largest postseason comeback during the 1992–93 NFL playoffs, which was also the largest comeback in any game, including the regular season, in NFL history until December 17, 2022, when the Minnesota Vikings staged a comeback vs. the Indianapolis Colts, four games after Reich had been fired from his head-coaching position and been replaced by interim head coach Jeff Saturday. The Vikings’ comeback was 33 points, one more than the Reich and the Bills’ comeback in the 1992–93 postseason.

After retiring as a player, Reich began an NFL coaching career. Holding assistant positions from 2008 to 2017, he was the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles when they won their first Super Bowl title in Super Bowl LII. He later served as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts from 2018 to 2022 and guided the team to two playoff appearances. He was the Panthers head coach in 2023 before being fired before the end of the season after a 1–10 record.