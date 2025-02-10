Defending College World Series Champs and No.1 University of Tampa just keep rolling.

The #1 University of Tampa Spartans take game two behind fourteen hits.

Final: #1 Tampa 7, Montevallo 6

Records: #1 Tampa (4-1), Montevallo (4-2)

Location: Kermit A. Johnson Field at Bob Riesener | Montevallo, AL. 

All-Time Series: Tampa leads 2-1.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

  • After J.D. Urso singled, Kevin Karstetter would get on base with a fielder’s choice. Karstetter would come around to score on a Lenny Ashby double to right center. Mid 1 | 1-0 Tampa
  • Jhoander Irigoyen would single to lead-off the inning. He would come around to score on a Jordan Williams single to center field. Edgardo Villegas followed with a double down the right field line to bring home Irigoyen. Top 2 | 3-1 Tampa
  • Cole Russo would send one into orbit for his first bomb of the season. J Williams would bring Brayden Woodburn and Irigoyen with a 2-run double to right center. Top 5 | 6-4 Tampa
  • Karstetter would bring home J Williams with a sac fly. Mid 9 | 7-6 Tampa

AT THE PLATE:

  • Irigoyen: 3-5 & 2 R’s
  • J Williams: 2-3, BB, 2 R’s, & 3 RBI’s
  • Russo: 2-5, R, & RBI
  • Woodburn: 2-5 & R
  • Ashby: 2-5 & RBI
  • Villegas: 2-5 & RBI

ON THE MOUND:

  • C.J. Williams started on the mound. He threw 5 innings while giving up 4 runs and striking out 4. Williams finished with a no-decision.
  • Ethan Brown came in relief for Williams. He threw 3 innings while giving up 2 runs and striking out 4. Brown recorded his first win of the season.
  • Michael Alfonso came in relief for Brown. He threw a scoreless 9th inning. Alfonso picked up his first save of the season.

