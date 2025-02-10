No. 2 ranked University of Tampa Men’s Lacross team crushes Flagler 18-6.

The second-ranked Tampa men’s lacrosse team comes away with the win on alumni night.

How It Happened

Both teams got out of the game hot as the two teams combined for 12 goals in the first quarter.

and combined for six goals in the first quarter, each recording hattricks. The Spartans controlled possession and stayed aggressive on offense, firing off 18 shots in the first quarter.

scored his second goal of the game three minutes into the quarter, for his second on the year. Scoring slowed to a standstill in the second quarter for both teams – after 10 minutes of back-and-forth play, the triple threat of Ryan Kemp , Zack Friend , and Conley Stone as each notched a goal in the closing moments of the first half.

, , and as each notched a goal in the closing moments of the first half. Flagler was able to hold the Spartans scoreless throughout the duration of the third quarter as they were able to narrow the deficit to eight, trailing 13-5 heading into the fourth.

Rex Kesselring rounded out the day in the final two minutes, sealing the Spartan victory.

Spartans Performances

and each recorded hattricks to help fuel the Tampa offense. Goalkeeper, Connor Theriault recorded 15 saves in his second game as a Spartan.

recorded 15 saves in his second game as a Spartan. Michael Flores (15-18) continued his solid start to the 2025 campaign to win the faceoff battle.

Up Next

• Tampa returns to Naimoli Family Field Tuesday night in a non-conference game against Florida Southern at 7:30 p.m. ET.

• Opening faceoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, with the game airing on TampaSpartans.tv.