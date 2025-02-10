No. 2 ranked University of Tampa Men’s Lacross team crushes Flagler 18-6.

The second-ranked Tampa men’s lacrosse team comes away with the win on alumni night.
GET ALL OF YOUR SPARTANS SPORTS BY CLICKING HERE
How It Happened
- Both teams got out of the game hot as the two teams combined for 12 goals in the first quarter.
- Ryan Kemp and Tommy Ortega combined for six goals in the first quarter, each recording hattricks.
- The Spartans controlled possession and stayed aggressive on offense, firing off 18 shots in the first quarter.
- Scoring slowed down in the second quarter after a goal-filled first. Grant Green scored his second goal of the game three minutes into the quarter, for his second on the year.
- Scoring slowed to a standstill in the second quarter for both teams – after 10 minutes of back-and-forth play, the triple threat of Ryan Kemp, Zack Friend, and Conley Stone as each notched a goal in the closing moments of the first half.
- Flagler was able to hold the Spartans scoreless throughout the duration of the third quarter as they were able to narrow the deficit to eight, trailing 13-5 heading into the fourth.
- Rex Kesselring rounded out the day in the final two minutes, sealing the Spartan victory.
Spartans Performances
- Kemp had four goals on seven shots this evening for his second consecutive four-goal game as he leads the Sunshine State Conference with eight goals through two games.
- Ortega and Green each recorded hattricks to help fuel the Tampa offense.
- Goalkeeper, Connor Theriault recorded 15 saves in his second game as a Spartan.
- Michael Flores (15-18) continued his solid start to the 2025 campaign to win the faceoff battle.
Up Next
• Tampa returns to Naimoli Family Field Tuesday night in a non-conference game against Florida Southern at 7:30 p.m. ET.
• Opening faceoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, with the game airing on TampaSpartans.tv.