Diamond Sports and Comcast Dispute will Hurt Rays, Lightning, Magic, Heat, Marlins and Panthers fans.

It appears that Comcast, the second-largest cable TV company, and Bally Sports, which owns regional sports networks, are currently embroiled in a dispute over financial matters. This dispute has significant implications for sports fans in Florida123.

Florida sports fans are not the only baseball fans where games are not being seen on Comcast. 14 others are also in blackout hell including the Atlanta Braves, the Miami Marlins, the Tampa Bay Rays, the Detroit Tigers, the Cleveland Guardians, the Minnesota Twins, the Kansas City Royals, the St. Louis Cardinals, the Cincinnati Reds, the Milwaukee Brewers, the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Angels.

Indeed, Comcast has been no stranger to prolonged disputes with regional sports networks. These disagreements often stretch out over extended periods, causing frustration for both viewers and the networks involved. While I don’t have specific details on every past dispute, it’s clear that negotiations between cable providers and content creators can be complex and contentious.

In such situations, fans are caught in the crossfire, missing out on their favorite sports events due to channel blackouts. The impact is felt not only by viewers but also by the teams and leagues that rely on broadcasting revenue.

Let me break down the impact on various sports:

NBA Playoffs: Miami Heat and the Magic No more heat games this season but from here on out Magic fans can watch all of their playoff on either TNT or ESPN. Florida Panthers:

The Lightning season is over but the Panthers fans can watch all the playoffs on TBS and ESPN/AB

Miami Marlins and Tampa Bay Rays: Comcast subscribers won’t be able to watch Marlins games on Bally Sports Florida or Tampa Bay Rays games on Bally Sports Sun until an agreement between Comcast and Diamond is reached.

Bally makes Marlins games and other programming available on its app, and they’ve also launched Season Pass as a streaming service.



In the future (likely in 2025), Amazon Prime is expected to begin streaming games of the Marlins and four other MLB teams in their broadcast territories, supplementing Bally Sports Florida’s television coverage of the Marlins.

It’s unfortunate that this dispute is affecting sports fans, but hopefully, a resolution will be reached soon. For more details, you can refer to the Bally Sports website3. 🏀⚾🏒