Dylan Carlson Delivers Walk-Off Hit In 12th, Rays Sweep Diamondbacks

St. Petersburg, FL – Dylan Carlson delivered his first career walk-off hit in the bottom of the 12th as the Tampa Bay Rays completed the sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-7.

Edwin Uceta (1-0, 0.94 ERA) earned the win as the Rays move to a game over .500 at 62-61. It marks the Rays third series sweep of the season and the third sweep of the Diamondbacks in team history. In the win, the Ray stole seven bases matching a season high.

Justin Martinez (5-4, 1.82 ERA) took the loss for the Diamondbacks who drop to 69-56 and have dropped three in a row for the first time since June 26 through 28th. It was the second time in franchise history that Arizona has been swept at Tropicana Field (also June 20 through 22, 2006).

It was becoming a frustrating extra-inning ball game Manager Kevin Cash said after the game. He described Dylan Carlson’s plate appearance against the hard throwing reliever Justin Martinez as tremendous. “Since we got him and he joined our club he’s done a lot of good things at the plate.” Cash said. “He’s worked really hard and it seems like he’s making the most of his opportunities. He’s come up with big hits, maybe none bigger than that one right there.”

Dylan Carlson felt good as well after the game. Helping the team win the game and cap off a series sweep before heading out west for the 10-game road trip. Carlson complimented Jonny DeLuca for getting the bunt down off the hard throwing Martinez and Taylor Walls for working a plate appearance drawing a walk. For his part he said “The job there is to keep it as simple as possible. That’s a guy with a really good mix of pitches and you have to capitalize on anything you get in the zone. Just try and keep it simple.”

The Rays took a 6-3 lead into the bottom of the ninth before watching Pete Fairbanks allow a game tying homer for the second time in the series. Adding to the misery for Fairbanks, he had to depart the game with what is being described as lat-strain. He’ll undergo a MRI tomorrow to determine the severity of the injury, but he will be heading to the injury list.

Drew Rasmussen was solid as an opener retiring all six batters he faced, including two strikeouts, in his two innings of work. He made 21 pitches with 16 for strikes.

Tyler Alexander took over in the third inning and worked 5.2-innings allowing three earned runs n five hits while striking out five and walking three. He made 79 pitches with 53 for strikes.

Alexander was staked to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third as Christophe Morel lined a double off the wall in left and Brandon Lowe followed with a 2-run homer to right. It was Lowe’s 16th homer this season.

Tampa Bay extended the lead to 5-0 scoring three times in the bottom of the fifth. Christopher Morel and Brandon Lowe reached base on back-to-back one-out singles and moved up to second and third on a wild pitch. Jose Caballeros lined a double into the left field corner scoring both Morel and Lowe. Caballeros moved to third base on a stolen base and scored on an infield single by Junior Caminero . Caminero advanced to third on an errant throw by pitcher Merrill Kelly. It appeared that Caminero was out at 3b, but the umpire ruled he was obstructed by third baseman Eugenio Suarez.

Tampa Bay extended the lead to 6-0 in the bottom of the sixth without recording a base hit. Jonny DeLuca and Taylor Walls drew back-to-back walks to open the inning. Joe Mantiply replaced Merrill and got Dylan Carlson to lineout to left. Christopher Morel was intentionally walked to setup the lefty vs lefty matchup with Brandon Lowe, but Mantiply uncorked a wild pitch to allow DeLuca to score the sixth run. Mantiply did strike out Lowe and then intentionally walked Jose Caballero to setup another lefty vs lefty matchup this time with Josh Lowe. Mantiply struck him out to end the inning.

The Diamondbacks cut into the Rays lead in the top of the seventh loading the bases with nobody out on back-to-back singles by Corbin Carroll and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and a walk to Josh Bell. Jake McCarthy lined a sacrifice fly to left scoring Carroll and cutting the Rays lead to 6-1. Carroll’s leadoff single was the Diamondbacks first hit on the afternoon.

Carroll delivered a 2-out 2-run homer in the top of the eighth to cut the Rays lead to 6-3. Colin Poche relieved Tyler Alexander and ended the inning with the Rays 6-3 lead intact.

Pete Fairbanks came in to work the ninth to protect 6-3 lead. Jake McCarthy opened the inning with a single. Pinch hitter Ketel Marte re-injured his ankle avoiding a pitch and had to depart the game. He was replaced by Joc Pederson who drew a walk bringing the tying run to the plate. For the second time in the series Fairbanks allowed a game tying homer, this one a 3-run homer to Adrian Del Castillo, to tie the game at 6-6. He struck out Kevin Newman for the second out and allowed a single to Geraldo Pedromo. After delivering a pitch to Corbin Carrol, Fairbanks summoned the training staff from the dugout and had to depart the game. Garret Cleavinger entered the game and retired Carroll to keep the game tied at 6-6.

The Rays threatened in the bottom of the 9th off A.J. Puk when Jose Caballero reached on a fielders choice and stole second and third. Jose Siri pinch-hitting for Josh Lowe appeared to hurt his hand during his plate appearance. He remained in the game after a visit from Kevin Cash and the trainer. He attempted to squeeze bunt but bunted back to the pitcher and Caballero was caught in a rundown. Junior Caminero was intentionally walked and Kevin Ginkel replaced Puk and struck out pinch-hitter Alex Jackson.

Garrett Cleavinger got two outs while stranding Corbin Carroll at 3rd but was unable to keep him there as Joc Pederson delivered an RBI single to put the Diamondbacks up 7-6.

Kevin Ginkel remained in the game in the 10th inning and allowed a 1-out RBI single to tie the game at 7-7. Walls attempted to advance to third on an errant throw home and was thrown out. Dylan Carlson followed with a single and stole second base but was left stranded when Christopher Morel struck out.

Kevin Kelly came in to work the 11th and kept the game tied.

The Rays loaded the bases in the bottom of the 11th but Jose Siri and Junior Caminero struck out and Alex Jackson tapped back to the pitcher who got the force out at home to end the inning.

Edwin Uceta came in to work the 12th for the Rays. After a bunt-single by Geraldo Pedromo advanced Kevin Newman to third to lead off the inning, Corbin Carroll grounded to Junior Caminero who threw home to retire Newman. Uceta struck out Lourdes Gurriel Jr. for the second out and Blaze Alexander to retire the side with the score tied 7-7.

Justin Martinez entered the game for Arizona and allowed a sacrifice bunt by Jonny DeLuca, a walk to Taylor Walls, and then the walk-off hit by Dylan Carlson

Injury Report:

Yandy Diaz left the game in the first inning after being hit on the left elbow/forearm by a Merrill Kelly changeup. Diaz was replaced by Christopher Morel to run. Morel remained in the game to play second base with Jose Caballero moving from second base to third base. Junior Caminero took over at first base.

Pete Fairbanks departed the game in the 9th inning. He was replaced by Garrett Cleavinger who retired Corbin Carroll to keep the game tied at 6-6. The injury is described as a right lat-injury and he’ll undergo a MRI in the morning t determine severity. More information will be known after the results are received, but Fairbanks is facing a lengthy absence on the IL.

Up Next For Rays:

The Rays head to Oakland to take on the Athletics for first of four games starting Monday night at 9:40 p.m. EST. Taj Bradley (6-7, 3.59 ERA) gets the start for Tampa Bay. The Athletics counter with right hander Joe Boyle (2-5, 7.39 ERA).