Euro 2024: Italy and Croatia clash with tournament survival at stake today. Copa America headliner Colombia vs. Paraguay

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Defending champion Italy needs to avoid defeat against neighboring Croatia in their final group game to ensure progress at the European Championship. Croatia can progress with a win, or by avoiding defeat as long as Albania does not beat group-winner Spain in the other Group B game at the same time. Kick-off is at 9 p.m. local time (1900 GMT) on Monday. Here’s what to know about the match:

Match facts

— Italy has three points after beating Albania 2-1 in its opening game before losing 1-0 to Spain, which is already assured of winning the group. Croatia lost to Spain 3-0 in its opening game, then drew with Albania 2-2 in their second game, leaving both Croatia and Albania with one point. Albania has the better goal difference.

— Though a draw will be enough for Italy’s progression, Luciano Spalletti’s team will be keen to impress after being thoroughly outclassed by Spain in its previous game. Italy only lost by a goal, but the Italian players spent most of the game chasing Spanish shadows and were saved embarrassment by captain and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

— Zlatko Dalic’s Croatia team is once again led by Real Madrid star Luka Modric, who is yet to score in his fifth tournament appearance.

Colombia will meet Paraguay in the first round of group-stage games at the 2024 Copa America, on June 24 at 6:00 PM ET.

Paraguay is +475 to win and take all three points, while Colombia is -150 to do the same. The odds of a draw are +270. This game has an over/under of 2.5 goals.

Colombia vs. Paraguay Match Info

Match Day: Monday, June 24, 2024

Monday, June 24, 2024 Match Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Colombia vs. Paraguay Odds

FAVORITE FAVORITE MONEYLINE UNDERDOG MONEYLINE DRAW MONEYLINE Colombia -150 +475 +270

Colombia vs. Paraguay Prediction

We are predicting Colombia to win, with a 60.0% chance of winning this match, based on the moneyline.

Colombia vs. Paraguay Betting Insights

Colombia has scored 29 goals in 17 matches the past two years, and Paraguay has conceded nine goals in 11 matches.

Offensively, Paraguay has scored six goals in total the past two years (0.5 per match). Defensively, Colombia has conceded 11 goals (0.6 per match).

Colombia posted a positive goal differential during that time frame, at +18.

Paraguay was outscored 9-6, for a -3 goal differential, in that time span.

Colombia’s Group Stage Matches

DATE OPPONENT SCORE 6/24/2024 Paraguay – 6/28/2024 Costa Rica – 7/2/2024 Brazil –

