Five USF Softball Players Earn a Spot on CSC Academic All-District Team

GREENWOOD, IN., May 30, 2024 –The University of South Florida softball team landed five players on the 2024 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team.



Olivia Elliott (Tampa), Alexa Galligani (White Plains, N.Y.), Alanah Rivera (St. Petersburg), Marissa Trivelpiece (Sugarloaf, Pa.), and Jordyn Kadlub (Wesley Chapel) earned the honor.



Elliott led with five triples in her first season in the Green and Gold. She was the toughest player to strike out in the American Athletic Conference.



Galligani started in 50 of the Bull’s 55 games. She led with 45 hits and was perfect in stolen base attempts.



In Rivera’s comeback season, the infielder led the team with a .316 batting average and 28 RBI. Her final slash for the season was .316/.811/.376.



Trivelpiece continuously showed her patience at the plate, earning a team-high 27 walks. She scored 17 runs with seven doubles and two home runs.



In Kadlub’s final season, she appeared in 52 games, earning a start in 48. She stole nine bases on 10 attempts.



ABOUT THE AWARD

In order to be nominated, the student-athlete must have a minimum GPA of 3.50 and meet high athletic standards.



The 2023-24 Academic All-District® Softball teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the diamond and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes softball honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, and NAIA.



About USF Softball

Be sure to follow USF softball on social media (Twitter / Facebook / Instagram) and visit GoUSFBulls.com for the most up-to-date information. The USF softball program has been one of the most successful on campus, making 17 NCAA tournament appearances, including a trip to the Women’s College World Series in 2012.