South Florida’s Sammie Puisis Signs WNBA Training Camp Contract With Chicago Sky

South Florida women’s basketball graduate guard Sammie Puisis has signed a WNBA training camp contract with the Chicago Sky, the organization announced on Wednesday.



Puisis is the 10th Bull in program history to either be drafted or signed to a free agent/training camp contract, and the ninth Bull coached by Head Coach Jose Fernandez .



USF has the potential to have four ProBulls playing in the WNBA this season: Courtney Williams (Minnesota Lynx), Kitija Laksa (Pheonix Mercury), Elena Tsineke (Las Vegas Aces – Training Camp Contract), and Puisis (Chicago Sky – Training Camp Contract).



GRADUATE GUARD SAMMIE PUISIS SEASON HIGHLIGHTS

Ranked 5th nationally in Total 3PM (106 3PM) & 6th in 3PM Per Game (3.2 3PM avg.).

Puisis’ 28 points against Tennessee in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament is tied for the second-most points by a Bull in an NCAA Tournament Game (Kitja Laksa vs Buffalo 3/17/18). The five triples by Puisis tie the single-game NCAA Tournament record by a USF performer.

Named to USBWA Ann Myers Drysdale Award Midseason Watch List.

Named USBWA National Player of the Week (Dec. 24) and AP Player of the Week Honorable Mention (Dec. 24).

Led with career-best 34 points (6 3PM) in win against Memphis (Feb. 22).

Led all scorers with 23 points (3-3 3FG, 8-8 FT) in upset of No. 9/10 Duke (Dec. 21).

Puisis is the third Bull in program history to have 20+ points in a win against an AP Top-10 opponent and the second-ever Bull to shoot 100% from 3-point range in a win against an AP Top-10 opponent. (Duke, Dec. 21).

SOUTH FLORIDA’S WNBA DRAFT PICKS/FREE AGENTS

Year Player Team Round/Overall/Free Agent 2025 Sammie Puisis Chicago Sky Free Agent 2023 Elena Tsineke Washington Mystics 2nd Round / 20th Overall 2023 Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu Seattle Storm 2nd Round / 21st Overall 2020 Kitija Laksa Seattle Storm 1st Round / 11th Overall 2016 Courtney Williams Phoenix Mercury 1st Round / 8th Overall 2016 Alisia Jenkins New York Liberty Free Agent 2014 Inga Orekhova Atlanta Dream 2nd Round / 18th Overall 2013 Andrea Smith Connecticut Sun 3rd Round / 35th Overall 2007 Jessica Dickson Sacramento Monarchs 2nd Round / 21st Overall 1997 Wanda Guyton Houston Comets 1st Round / 5th Overall

WNBA training camps begin on Sunday, April 27 and the 2025 regular season kicks off on Friday, May 16.