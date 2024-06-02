INDYCAR – Penske looks to make back to back wins this time on the Streets of Detroit

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 30, 2024 – Detroit hosts the NTT INDYCAR SERIES this weekend with the second annual running of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented Sunday at Noon ET on NBC and Peacock. Peacock is the streaming home of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, presenting all races, qualifying and practices this season.

Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden won “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” for the second consecutive year last Sunday, becoming the first driver to win the event back-to-back since Helio Castroneves in 2001-2002 and moving into seventh place in the 2024 points standings (122 pts). In a thrilling finish, Newgarden passed Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward on the final lap to take the checkered flag. Eighteen different drivers led at least one lap, an event record.

Through six races, 2021 INDYCAR champion Alex Palou (183 pts) leads the points standings, followed by Scott Dixon (163 pts) and Will Power (157 pts).

Despite a nearly four-hour weather delay, the 108th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge averaged a final Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 5.31 million viewers across NBC, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms on Sunday, up 8% vs. the 2023 race (4.927 million) and 10% vs. 2022 (4.837 million). Click here for more details.

Live coverage of qualifying and practice sessions from the streets of Detroit tomorrow and Saturday will stream exclusively on Peacock. The INDY NXT by Firestone race on Sunday from Detroit will also stream on Peacock. For more information about Peacock’s comprehensive streaming coverage of the 2024 INDYCAR season and how to sign up, click here.

NBC Sports’ lead INDYCAR commentary team of Leigh Diffey (play-by-play), Townsend Bell (analyst) and James Hinchcliffe (analyst) will call the race. Marty Snider, Dillon Welch, and Kevin Lee will provide reports from pit road. Coverage airing on USA Network will also stream live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play by Play: Leigh Diffey

Analysts: Townsend Bell, James Hinchcliffe

Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Dillon Welch, Kevin Lee

HOW TO WATCH

TV – USA Network

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

PRO MOTOCROSS: HANGTOWN MOTOCROSS CLASSIC

The second round of the 2024 Pro Motocross Championship, the Hangtown Motocross Classic, is presented this Saturday from Prairie City SVRA in Rancho Cordova, Calif., at 4 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

Last Saturday at Fox Raceway, reigning Supercross 450SX champion Jett Lawrence continued his undefeated outdoors streak in the 450 class, winning his 24th consecutive moto race and his 12th straight overall since debuting in the class last year. In the 250 class, Haiden Deegan took the victory in come-from-behind fashion in front of his home crowd.

Race Day Live qualifying coverage this Saturday from Hangtown gets underway at 1 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. All live Pro Motocross coverage, including races and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock this season. Click here for more details.

NBC Sports’ Supercross analyst Ricky Carmichael, a 15-time AMA champion, and nine-time AMA champion Ryan Villopoto recap all of the action from Fox Raceway on the latest episode of the Title 24 podcast here.

Carmichael and Villopoto discuss the latest news from around the SuperMotocross World Championship series every Monday throughout the 2024 season. The Title 24 podcast is available to watch on the NBC Sports Motorsports YouTube channel, Peacock and for download on all major podcast platforms.

A 31-race SuperMotocross World Championship schedule, inclusive of Supercross and Pro Motocross, will be presented across Peacock, NBC, CNBC, USA Network, and NBC Sports digital platforms in 2024, culminating with two SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff events and the SuperMotocross World Championship Final. The complete schedule can be found here.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play by Play: Jason Weigandt

Analyst: James Stewart

Reporters: Jason Thomas / Katie Osborne

HOW TO WATCH

TV – CNBC

Streaming – Peacock (LIVE), NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

IMSA: DETROIT GRAND PRIX

IMSA makes a stop in the streets of Detroit this Saturday when the WeatherTech Sportscar Championship series races in the 100-minute Detroit Grand Prix at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock.

The entry list for the fifth event of the 2024 season features 21 cars in two classes; Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) and GT Daytona Pro (GTD PRO). The GTP class has had four different winners in the first four races this season, with Mathieu Jaminet and Nick Tandy taking the victory in Motul Course de Monterey earlier this month.

BROADCAST TEAM