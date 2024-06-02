It Is Getting More Expensive To Watch An NFL Game On TV Or On A Streaming Service

NFL owners will soak people for money.

It is going to cost the National Football League video consumer more money to watch games this year. The NFL video consumer already pays for the Walt Disney Company’s ESPN an unknown amount of money for Monday Night Football. It is unknown because cable TV charges are not itemized but if you want a deluxe ESPN plus package, that is $10.99 a month. For the Thursday night package, a subscription to Amazon Prime is needed. There are various pricing tiers starting at $8.99 per month, however subscribers can pay an extra $2.99 per month to remove ads. Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Then there is the Comcast NBC-Peacock streaming video. Some Comcast cable TV subscribers do get Peacock as part of a package for free but Peacock Premium costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year and includes ads. Peacock Premium Plus costs $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year and is ad-free. And now there is the Netflix component to the NFL’s TV and streaming package. Standard with ads is $6.99 per month. Standard without ads is $15.49 per month. A Premium Netflix service is $22.99 per month. For those who need to watch every NFL game, the costs are adding up.

Peacock will stream the Week 1 game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers in Brazil, on a Friday, September 6th. Friday night football on TV was never on the table for the NFL because NFL games were not supposed to interfere with live high school and college football from the second weekend of September through the second weekend of December. However Labor Day is September 2nd and the season starts on September 6th, which is the first weekend of the month so the game can be streamed.

