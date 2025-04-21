The No. 1-ranked University of Tampa baseball team sweeps Florida as the regular season soon will be comong to a close.

The #1 University of Tampa Spartans swept Florida Tech in the doubleheader and the series.

Final: #1 Tampa 9, Florida Tech 2

Final: #1 Tampa 4, Florida Tech 2

Records: #1 Tampa (35-6, 19-2 SSC), Florida Tech (23-21, 13-14 SSC)

Location: Andy Seminick-Les Hall | Melbourne, FL.

All-Time Series: This was the 169th and 170th meeting between these two programs. The Spartans are 135-35 against the Panthers.

GAME ONE

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Jordan Williams drew a walk to lead off the game. He then stole second and third base. Nico Saladino then followed with a single back up the middle to bring home J. Williams . J.D. Urso then reached on a fielder’s choice and advanced to second on a throwing error by the Panthers’ second baseman. Brayden Woodburn then doubled to left center to bring home Urso . Jhoander Irigoyen then followed, launching a home run to left field for a 2-run shot. Mid 1 | 4-0 Tampa

AT THE PLATE:

Woodburn: 2-3, BB, 3 SB’s, 2 R’s, & RBI

ON THE MOUND:

Skylar Gonzalez started on the mound. He threw 5 innings while striking out 4 and giving up 2 earned runs. Gonzalez received the win and now has improved to 6-1 on the season.

GAME TWO

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Valdez would single to left field, and the Panthers’ left fielder would miss fielding the ball on the play, and the ball would roll all the way to the wall. Valdez would end up at third base on the play. Kevin Karstetter then grounded out to shortstop to bring home Valdez . Mid 5 | 2-1 Florida Tech

AT THE PLATE:

J. Williams: 3-3, 2 BB’s, 2 SB’s, R, & RBI

ON THE MOUND:

Jake Stipp started on the mound. He threw 6.1 innings while striking out 2 and giving up 2 earned runs. Stipp finished with a no-decision on the afternoon.

UP NEXT: The #1 Spartans will host their final regular season series at home, starting on Friday, April 25th, at 1:00 PM, when they take on Eckerd for a three-game series.