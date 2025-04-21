Sardja Tosses a Complete-Game One-Hitter as USF Softball Sweeps Memphis

GOUSFBULLS.COM – Belle Sardja was phenomenal inside the circle for the University of South Florida softball team in the series finale against Memphis on Saturday. Sardja tossed a complete-game one-hitter as the Bulls (36-12-1, 15-5-1) run-ruled the Tigers (16-30, 4-17), 8-0, in five innings inside the USF Softball Stadium.



The Bulls remain 1.5 games out of first place behind the Florida Atlantic Owls after both teams recorded American Athletic Conference sweeps. North Texas stays in third place, a half-game behind South Florida.



Sardja recorded her sixth complete game of the year and produced her second complete-game one-hitter of the season. She improved to 14-4 on the season. She did not give up a hit until one out in the top of the fifth inning. She finished with two strikeouts and had one walk.



Offensively, Alexa Galligani led the Bulls with a 3-for-4 day at the plate with two RBIs and a run scored. She extended her streak of reaching base safely to 14 games. Camille Ortiz-Martinez recorded her ninth home run of the season, which moved her into a tie for 10th on the USF single-season list. Josie Foreman and Ortiz-Martinez drove in two runs each. Olivia Elliott extended her hitting streak to eight games with a single in today’s contest.



Elliott led off the bottom of the first inning with a five-pitch walk. Galligani singled to third base and gave the Bulls two runners on and no outs. Wilkes dropped down a perfect sac bunt and moved the runners up. Josie Foreman notched a sac fly to left field. After Alanah Rivera drew a walk, Galligani stole home on a delayed steal. Ortiz-Martinez battled at the plate and hit the 10th pitch of the at-bat over the right-center wall for a two-run home run. USF took a 4-0 lead into the second inning.



Elliott reached on an error by the shortstop with two outs in the second inning. Elliott stole second and moved into scoring position. Galligani delivered a clutch RBI single up the middle. USF extended its lead to 5-0.



Elliott was hit by a pitch to lead off the home half of the fourth inning. Wilkes drew an eight-pitch walk and moved Elliott into scoring position. Foreman produced an RBI double down the right-field line.



DaNia Brooks doubled down the left-field line to start the bottom of the fifth. She advanced to third on a wild pitch. Karhys Pierce notched a sac fly to center as the Bulls moved closer to a run-rule. Elliott singled to left field to keep things going for USF. Galligani doubled to right center and drove in Elliott to enforce the 8-0 run-rule victory.



Key Stats:

The Bulls are 33-0-1 when they record more hits than their opponents.

Belle Sardja tossed her sixth complete game of the season and her second complete-game one-hitter.

tossed her sixth complete game of the season and her second complete-game one-hitter. Camille Ortiz-Martinez recorded her ninth home run of the season, which moved her into a tie for 10th on the USF single-season list.

Notables:

Alexa Galligani has reached base safely in 14 straight games.

has reached base safely in 14 straight games. Olivia Elliott extended her hitting streak to eight games.

extended her hitting streak to eight games. Kathy Garcia-Soto collected two assists, moving her season total to 113. She moved into the top 10 in the nation in assists.

collected two assists, moving her season total to 113. She moved into the top 10 in the nation in assists. The Bulls recorded their third conference sweep of the season.