Forget the Cowboys because the Chiefs are now “America’s Team.”

RANT SPORTS – The Chiefs are proving why they should be America’s Team

The last time the Dallas Cowboys played in a Super Bowl President Bill Clinton was in the White House. The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to their seventh straight AFC Championship and are by far America’s Team.

Undoubtedly, the Cowboys’ failure to advance in the Playoffs has been an issue for the team. It is a troubling sign when owner Jerry Jones and the stadium are more well-known than the players themselves.

Meanwhile, in Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelsey, and even head coach Andy Reid are featured in commercial spots worldwide and have become household names. Additionally, the Taylor Swift impact led Swifties to become Chiefs fans, purchasing merchandise in large.

Networks can’t get enough K.C. Games

A look back at the 2024 regular season telecast lineup shows the Chiefs were the best ratings winner each week. CBS broadcast seven Chiefs games, three went to primetime on NBC, both FOX and ESPN/ABC had two games this season. FOX, Netflix and Prime video each got one Chiefs game.

The NFL selected the Chiefs for its newest deep-pocketed partners — Amazon’s Black Friday game (against the Las Vegas Raiders) and one of Netflix’s Christmas games against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Understanding that streaming is the NFL future featuring the Chiefs made sense.

RANT MUST READS

GFL draft: New Global Fight League ready to launch – RantSports

NFL Players Real Names: Football Players Real Names

IMSA 2025: The Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona Saturday

Chiefs were first the Dallas Texans of the AFL

In 1960, two teams were established in Dallas: the Texans launched by the AFL, and the Cowboys, marking the NFL’s return. Despite the Texans being superior team, winning the AFL championship in 1962, Dallas could not support two teams. Consequently, owner Lamar Hunt decided to relocate to Kansas City.

It was 1971 before the Cowboys won a Super Bowl while the Kansas City appeared as the AFL Champion in 1966 to play Green Bay in the first Super Bowl.

Conclusion

The Cowboys represent the past and the Chiefs symbolize the future of the, with their star power style of play. This does not imply that the Cowboys are not popular; rather, they appeal to an older demographic.