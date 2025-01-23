Liam Coen staying with the Buccaneers and not headed to Jacksonville.

RANT SPORTS – Buccaneers OC not taking the Jacksonville HC Job

Liam Coen who as the Tampa Bay as the Buccaneers offensive coordinator is staying put. He will continue to work with Baker Mayfield the Bucs quarterback and not look to be the Jaguars head coach, He was responsible for the Buccaneers winning their straight NFC South title and making Mayfield an elite quarterback.

It was widely reported that Coen was the leader for the head coaching job in Jacksonville. If he had taken the Jacksonville job it would have been the second year the Bucs would have lost their OC. Carolina hired Dave Canales who served as the Tampa Bay offensive coordinator for two seasons.

Baker Mayfield is very happy

It was Mayfield who talked the Buccaneers front office into brining Coen in to replace Canales as the OC. It was a move that paid off big time as Mayfield had his best season in the NFL. The duo first met when both were working for Los Angeles Rams during the 2022 season.

The team rewarded Coen with a new deal that will make him one of the highest paid coordinators in the league and keep him and Mayfield together.

Coen arrived in Tampa Bay in 2024, and Mayfield had 13 more touchdown passes than he did in 2023 season. Additionally, the 29-year-old quarterback experienced improvements in his passing, with 4,500 more than the 4,044 he recorded in his first season the Buccaneers. The comparison is superior in his passer rating (.8 to 94.)

Conclusion

The Tampa Buccaneers are the second youngest team in the NFL going into the 2025. In 2024 they exceeded expectations a very young team. They achieved a 10-7 regular record and won their fourth successive NFC South. title.

Coens returned should help Mayfield continue to improve along with the running game. Tampa Bay will address the defensive side of the ball as they go for their fifth NFC South title.